Instant Pot® German Red Cabbage

I love German food, especially this classic side dish known as rotkohl. My method is decidedly Americanized, but the taste brings me back to my heritage.

By thedailygourmet

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Turn on a multi-functional pressure cooker (such as Instant Pot®) and select Saute function. Melt butter. Add apple cider vinegar, brown sugar, and salt. Stir to combine. Mix in onion, grated apple, and red cabbage until well combined. Close and lock the lid. Select Steam function. Set timer for 3 minutes. Allow 10 to 15 minutes for pressure to build.

  • Release pressure carefully using the quick-release method according to manufacturer's instructions, about 5 minutes. Unlock and remove the lid. Mix in ground cloves and allspice.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
188 calories; protein 3.5g; carbohydrates 33.3g; fat 6.2g; cholesterol 15.3mg; sodium 398mg. Full Nutrition
