Instant Pot® German Red Cabbage
I love German food, especially this classic side dish known as rotkohl. My method is decidedly Americanized, but the taste brings me back to my heritage.
The was very good. I would definitely make it again. I did not have time to take a picture as everyone was ready to eat. I served it with home fried potatoes and pork schnitzel. German red cabbage was a perfect side dish.Read More
Very easy to make. Taste was good, but it would have been better served with sausage because the extra strong flavors of sausage would be a batter balance for the sweetness of the cabbage. (I made hamburgers.) I appreciated the note about how long to expect the Instant Pot to heat up before the countdown in steam function. That was very useful in planning dinner.
This is one of my favorite dishes. We serve it with pork or ham. I always add raisins. It makes it a little sweet and compliments the cider vinegar.
Delicious!!
I loved this. So easy and I liked it even more than whenever I’ve gotten it at restaurants! I used a little less cabbage for mine since I had bought a small one.
This dish was fast and easy to prepare. With no modifications it is very tasty just as I would have expected if I were in Germany
Made this and will definitely make again ...... My changes ... Only used 1 pound of purple cabbage but left remainder of recipe, as written (sauce ingredients), in the same amounts. Personally, if I were to use the 2 pounds of cabbage called for I would double the remaining ingredients or at least use 1.5 as much. Sautéed 3 slices of bacon and left butter out .... Once bacon was nicely cooked, turned sauté feature off, added all remaining ingredients (except cloves and allspice) and stirred well to make sure there were no bacon bits stuck to the bottom of the SS pot liner. Put lid on, set to STEAM for 3 minutes, let NPR until pressure valve dropped, removed lid and added cloves and allspice.
