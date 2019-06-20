Chicken Breasts with Asian Ginger-Scallion Pesto

Chicken breasts with an Asian ginger-scallion pesto.

By JP4012K

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 chicken breasts
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • Mix duck fat, scallions, ginger, and salt together in a bowl.

  • Place chicken in a baking dish. Add 1 tablespoon ginger pesto under the skin of each chicken breast; massage to spread evenly. Coat chicken with remaining pesto and season with additional salt.

  • Roast in the preheated oven until chicken breasts are no longer pink in the center and juices run clear, 30 to 35 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center of a breast should read at least 165 degrees F (74 degrees C). Let rest for 5 to 10 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
232 calories; protein 21.1g; carbohydrates 1.2g; fat 15g; cholesterol 67mg; sodium 169.4mg. Full Nutrition
