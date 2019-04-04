Spicy Vegan Chili

5
7 Ratings
  • 5 7
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

I made this spicy chili by tweaking a family recipe to make it vegan. Great on Cinco de Mayo or football Sunday! Cornbread is a great addition to this dish.

Recipe by karkar

prep:
15 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
8
  • Heat oil in a pot over medium-high heat. Sauté bell pepper, onion, and jalapeño peppers in hot oil until tender, about 3 minutes. Add chili powder, garlic, salt, and cumin. Cook, stirring occasionally, for about 10 minutes, making sure chili powder does not burn.

  • Stir tomatoes, beans, water, and rice into the pot. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low, cover, and simmer until rice is fully cooked, about 20 minutes. Check after 10 to 15 minutes if extra water is needed; add 1/4 cup at a time.

  • Stir corn and black pepper into chili and cook until heated through, about 5 minutes. Serve with vegan cheese.

You can use brown rice if you prefer.

Do not halve the amount of beans, even if you halve the recipe. You may double if desired.

Per Serving:
354 calories; protein 11.8g; carbohydrates 52.8g; fat 11.1g; sodium 1405.2mg. Full Nutrition
