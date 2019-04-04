Spicy Vegan Chili

Marvelous recipe! Some of the best chili I’ve had in a long time. Made it with a family recipe for marinated Serrano peppers instead of jalapeños and it added a lot of kick to it. Also I loved the addition of rice it adds a lot to the chili. Thank you for posting this, definitely gonna make it again soon!
Marvelous recipe! Some of the best chili I’ve had in a long time. Made it with a family recipe for marinated Serrano peppers instead of jalapeños and it added a lot of kick to it. Also I loved the addition of rice it adds a lot to the chili. Thank you for posting this, definitely gonna make it again soon!
I made it and it was so good; I made it again! I didn’t however, use the rice portion of the recipe and I added kidney beans for another source of protein. We like it alone but LOVE it for our vegan nachos! I would recommend this one for sure! One day, I’ll add the rice too but the nachos seem to be our summer favorite right now!
I was a little skeptical about the lack of diced tomatoes and only one can of beans, but this recipe is delicious! After chopping the veggies, it only took an hour from start to finish and still had a nice stewed taste. I added a pound of leftover pulled pork for a protein boost and it blends in perfectly (I did leave out the salt since pork is so salty). I love a strong cumin flavor in my chili, so I changed the spice amounts to 1 Tbsp cumin and 2 Tbsp chili powder. I included the jalapeño and brown rice as well. I put the black pepper in at the beginning with the other spices and added ~3/4 of the can of corn at the end so it would be more balanced. I will definitely make this again and I wouldn’t change a thing from how I made it this time! I think if you were to make it without meat, a second can of beans wouldn’t go amiss!
It was very tasty, the small serving size really made it easier to purge it with ipecac solution. I loved the after-burn when it came up too! Anyway I probably didn't even need to purge because my hair fell out from lack of nutrients. Also did you know I'm vegan
Advertisement
Review this recipe
Success!
Thanks for adding your feedback.
Your photo is being processed. If it doesn't appear after 10 minutes, try refreshing the page.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.