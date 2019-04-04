Spicy Vegan Chili

I was a little skeptical about the lack of diced tomatoes and only one can of beans, but this recipe is delicious! After chopping the veggies, it only took an hour from start to finish and still had a nice stewed taste. I added a pound of leftover pulled pork for a protein boost and it blends in perfectly (I did leave out the salt since pork is so salty). I love a strong cumin flavor in my chili, so I changed the spice amounts to 1 Tbsp cumin and 2 Tbsp chili powder. I included the jalapeño and brown rice as well. I put the black pepper in at the beginning with the other spices and added ~3/4 of the can of corn at the end so it would be more balanced. I will definitely make this again and I wouldn’t change a thing from how I made it this time! I think if you were to make it without meat, a second can of beans wouldn’t go amiss!