Pronounced 'queen-a-mahn,' kouign-amann wouldn't be one of the world's greatest pastries if it also weren't a legendary labor of love. The irresistible combination of sweet, salty, sticky, buttery, crispy, flaky, and tender is something you must experience to believe. Made with bread flour, the dough is a little different from croissants or puff pastry. Salt is also key here; the authentic ones are about as savory as they are sweet.
These. Are. PHENOMENAL! I’ve made them twice now. This second time, I made a triple batch to bring to an event. I used the croissant method of locking in a slab of butter rather than grating, because it seemed easier to me. I made the dough and shaped the pastries the night before, then let them proof overnight in their muffin cups, topped with greased plastic wrap, in the fridge. I baked them the next morning, just letting them rest at room temp while the oven preheated, and it worked perfectly. For the big batch, I had to use every muffin tin I had in the house, which included a silicone pan and individual silicon muffin cups: they all baked fine. (Don’t forget to put the trays on baking sheets to catch any butter drips.) I could eat these pastries every weekend. They taste best at room temperature, if you can wait that long. Oh, and be sure to bake them until they’re a deep golden brown so that they’re fully baked through in the centers and the sugar has a chance to caramelize.
I followed the instructions to a "T", with one minor exception - I used salted butter vs unsalted butter because that's all I had in the house. I thought the results were perfection, but my wife thought they were just a tad too salty, although she ate them with relish. So, next time I will make them with unsalted butter to keep harmony in the marriage. But really - these are FANTASTIC! They weren't as hard to make as I had thought. Using the cheese grater to grate the frozen butter is pure genius - way easier than beating cold butter and rolling it out. I will henceforth make these whenever I really want to impress someone - they are beautiful and delicious. PS - I baked at 350 convection - took 29 minutes.
The recipe is simple to follow but definitely time consuming since there is a lot of downtime while you waitFor the dough to chill. I’m always willing to try a recipe once before I decide if it is worth it and my conclusion is that it is definitely worth it! My family thoroughly enjoyed these treats and wouldn’t let me give them away
I've made these for about a year and a half now, and I have some tips! Before grating the butter into the dough, roll the dough twice the size that you need, and sprinkle HALF of the butter in the middle third, fold one side over, sprinkle the other half of the butter over that, fold the second side over, then you can roll it out again immediately and give it 2 more turns (I don't refrigerate between these steps). I put it in the fridge for 30 minutes before rolling again, meanwhile I get the oven heated and the pans ready. I also like to have tongs (to aid removal) and a sink full of hot water (to soak the caramelized pans) ready. I also recommend having a bowl of cold water or some ice nearby just in case you get that sugar on you, might as well be napalm. I cut/roll mine a little bigger and put them in jumbo muffin tins instead of regular cupcake pans. Best sugar ratio I've tried is 2 2/3 C sugar to 1 Tbsp salt. Take them out of the pans IMMEDIATELY and dump them onto parchment or they will stick badly. I use a convection oven at 350 F for 18 minutes and they come out perfect every time. Hope this helps someone else!
This recipe was a hit with everyone! I stopped part way through at the step before adding the sugar/salt to the dough and left this in the fridge overnight. It worked out great since I had a fresh batch with breakfast the next day.
Following the instructions in the video made this once intimidating recipe a snap. I cannot believe how good these are. If you have the time it takes to do this right, make these ASAP, you will not regret it!
By far easiest method, grating the butter in. I actually found them needing more salt and sugar (next time I will use Kosher & not fine seasalt). I used Kerry Gold butter (higher fat, lower water). They also took MUCH longer to bake than stated - used a light aluminum coloured muffin tin, but better long and unburnt. The layers turned out beautifully well, next time will layer the sugar/salt mix between the last fold and turn steps. Tried other methods and recipes, this is by far the friendliest.
I used this recipe because it is recommended in the comments on other recipe site's versiin of this. I am glad I did! It is easy to follow , thorough, and very clear. Labour-intensive, but easy. I refrigerated overnight for the final refrigeration. The dough was very easy to work and roll the next morning. Christmas breakfast was a hit with everyone!
Just perfect. This is a time-consuming recipe, so it's best to make these pastries on a day that you don't have to be anywhere. When beginning, I put two sticks of butter into the freezer to make grating easier. I followed this recipe exactly as written. While baking, these pastries smelled delicious. After baking, they have a crunchy and tender, buttery flavor. I think these would go well with breakfast (if you wake up early enough to make them). This is one of those recipes that tastes like home.
Easy to make but very time consuming. I watched his youtube channel on how to make them exactly and I can tell you they taste amazing! They didn't turn out as dark but they are crisp on the outside and soft inside. Very fluffy. So good!
I liked these, and will make them again, but maybe as morning buns instead. I think a few details are missing from the recipe. I won't butter the pan with melted butter next time, which is what the second T of melted butter was for, I guess. My brain skipped the instruction to remove while hot, so I put the pan in the sink in some hot water to get them out. I wanted a goal size for my rectangle, and take care with the cold butter that could poke through. I didn't trim before cutting because my rectangle was pretty good and I could cut 12 squares, 4 x 3, but the edges would have been prettier had they been cut. I think the squares should be about 4" x 4", but you could probably get 16 out of the dough.
I have made these twice. Wonderful. I'm tweaking these but the recipe is spot on. I've eaten these little babies at a bakery but for $5 they're spendy puppies. These took 4 hours and made 12. Chef John I LOVE you but my waistline doesn't.
I can't believe how great these came out! I did end up making a second batch with the salt cut back about 1/4 teaspoon & it was perfect for my taste. Patience, confidence along with Chef John's instructions and I felt like a French Pastry Chef. Thanks Chef John!
EXCELLENT RECIPE! I have made these several times and every time they have been perfectly flaky and delicious! Easy to make, but time-consuming due to having to chill dough between steps. Still well worth the time. The first time I made it, I cooked half on one day and half the next, to see how they would survive overnight. I preferred them freshly baked but they were fine the following day, too. You can make the dough in advance and refrigerate overnight before baking.
Excellent product! I am not sure I'd use the grating method again for the butter, as I found it a bit slippery and harder to distribute evenly than the butter slab technique, but it did still turn out beautiful layered dough, so if you prefer it, great.
I made these following this recipe exactly and here is what I would do differently next time: 1. Grating butter was too hard because not only did I lack the strength to grate two buttersticks, but because the portion I was holding kept melting from my body heat. Like another comment, I will try the "normal" sheet butter way used for croissants. 2. I would only use half the salt for the sprinkling sugar/salt mixture. It came out way too salty, I need to down a cup of water after eating one of these. Also, I needed about an extra cup of flour as my initial dough was way too sticky. I got tired of adding little by little, that I ended up dumping a good amount at the end. Now I think I may have added a little too much since these kouign amanns are a bit tough and not as airy, not even a day after they have been made. All in all, this was a fun pastry to make and I will probably try making them again in the future.
These are amazing and a pretty good second to the ones from my favourite bakery, I did use salted butter cause that's what I had, so I didn't add the teaspoon of salt to the initial dough. Pretty sure it'd be way too salty with it as well.
Time consuming but worth it. Was a little salty for my taste but everyone else loved it. Maybe I’ll swap out sea salt for kosher salt next time or just reduce the amount a bit. Won’t be the last time I make these.
We watched the video a few times before attempting this. It was fairly easy as a result. and lovely to have a finished, flaky pastry that didn't take two days to create! The grating of the frozen butter was genius. I will definitely make this again and again for friends and family when I can be with them again!
Awesome! Much easier than I anticipated. Really not time consuming only a lot of downtime (rising & chilling). Forgot to flour hands for 1st shredded butter patting down (clumped up)... it all worked out fine. Sprinkled 1 tspn Saigon cinnamon with seasoned sugar on 1st fold after 2nd butter addition. Next time less (sea) salt and more cinnamon. Had to smack away hands while they were cooling down so we could have some for dessert. Made 12 and had enough left over for 15 twist straws... added extra cinnamon to those. Will definitely be making these again... in double batches!!! Chef John... you're a trip and I deeply appreciate your videos and easy recipes!
Excellent results with distinct layers inside the pastries! I don’t laminate well, with this method finally I didn’t have melting butter or dough tears. I did use all the flour called for in the recipe, but only half of the sugar salt mixture. I also used Half of the salt for the mixture. I used 1 stick of 8oz plugra butter, frozen, grated and kept in freezer for an hour before scattering with cold floured hands onto the rolled out dough (half each time). I kept my counter top cold with ice packs. Instead of continuing to roll and fold after the 2nd addition of butter, I rested the folded dough in fridge for 10 minutes to keep it cold before continuing. Also, rested the dough overnight before rolling the dough with the sugar salt mix. My bake time was longer, about 37 min.
This is amazing!!!! Followed instructions exactly! Takes some time but not difficult at all. Enjoyed the process. Truly an incredible pastry! Will make again and again!
My only complaint is that I made a dozen and refused to waste them so I ate them all over a course of three days. So delicious the video helped and made it so easy. Taste and adjust your sugar/ salt topping before you add it to make sure it's not too salty or too sugary. My local bakery in Carmel, CA has them for $17 for three and now I make them myself! OUTSTANDING!!!!!!!!
It was really easy to make with few ingredients and the result is AMAZING, you just need time and it's totally worth it. I made the 12 servings recipe, left some kouign amann only with sugar and added some blueberries covered in lemon juice and sugar as a filling for a couple of them and some chocolate hazelnut spread for the others. The butter was leaking from the top of the baking pan (10x14) in the oven, I recommend putting another pan at the bottom just in case to avoid the mess, and the queens almost touched each other so I could have made 15 servings easily for my pan.
it turned out pretty well! the texture was perfect! HOWEVER, the bottom caramel got super burnt :( i baked it until the tops were golden brown (about 32 minutes). has anyone else ended up with burnt caramel bottoms? any solutions? p.s. agree that it's a bit salty, i'll reduce the salt by about a third next time and even add some more sugar!
These were delicious, and the instructions were easy to follow. However, the sugar-salt mixture was just too salty. The inside was great, but people were peeling off the outer part because of all of the salt, so I’ll stick to just a sprinkling of sugar on the outside next time.
Dude, you rock. This was amazing, better than any one I’ve ever bought. Perfect amount of sweet savory sticky crispy buttery. Omg sooo good. Used stand mixer to make the dough. Next time gonna make this with starter instead of yeasts.
Okay so I've made this 4 times now and they are fantastic. But I have now tweaked the recipe and have had some amazing success. Only unsalted butter, half of the amount of salt it listed. When I get to the part where I rolled it into sugar, I added brown sugar and cinnamon This last batch I made cinnamon apples - diced apple, cooked in a little butter, brown sugar, cinnamon, and vanilla. When I cut the pieces into squares before I put them in the muffin tin, I put a spoonful of the apples in the center and baked them that way. I'll be experimenting with other fillings later but I love them. The original recipe is good! I just like the sweeter side. But this is my go to base recipe. It seems like a lot of work but they are so worth it.
GREAT recipe! After reading some of the reviews, I did as suggested and watched the video in its entirety (a couple times actually) and I reduced the salt in the "Seasoned Sugar" to 1-1/4 tsp. Turned out, in my opinion, to be the perfect mixture of sweet and salty. I do think had I not reduced the salt it may have been to salty so I'm glad I did that. I also made sure to take them out of the pan immediately after coming out of the oven and I'm glad several reviewers mentioned to do that because I could see how the caramelized sugar would stick them in like glue otherwise. These were so delicious and well worth the wait!
I think this recipe is very good. That said, the 2 tsp of sea salt to season the sugar was WAY over the top. Maybe the salt I was using was saltier, but that is all I could taste. The salty-sweet balance was way off. I would suggest 1 tsp (or 7g) of salt. Though I like the ease of the "rough" pastry method, I think I will try making it the traditional détrempe/beurrage method for a better rise and separation. All in all, it is a good recipe and not nearly as difficult as it has been made out to be. Aside: Chef J quote, "Yes Kween!", CLASSIC!!! lol.
I make these one a week for my 80 year old dad. Every Sunday we have a sit down family meal. These are his favorite. I follow the recipe with the exception of using salted butter instead of instead of un salted butter. I just reduce the salt in the final sugar and salt mixture. They turn out perfect every time. As an added bonus I will take one fresh cooking apple, dice it up and saute it with some cinnamon, sugar and butter. Add the cooked apple on top along with a drizzle of caramel. Just YUM. Thanks Chef John.
We probably should have let it get a little more golden-grown and fully caramelized but our mouths were watering and we couldn't wait any longer. I made it with my 10-year old niece and we absolutely loved them!
Wow, just wow! I made these on Sunday evening as part of my 52-week baking challenge and am so impressed! They came out all buttery and flaky and delicious. I followed the recipe almost exactly. (I just waited to make the season salt until right before putting the pastries in the muffin tin.) Some of them flattened out on top, but I’m guessing that was due to the size of the slices. I can’t wait to have one with a cup of coffee at breakfast!
I’ve made these several times now. They are DELICIOUS. Given the time and effort involved you should absolutely spring for the expensive butter. The first time around I was unsure about using so much sugar mixture. Now I roll in and dust as much as I can. It’s like a candy pastry. Yum! We prefer ours on the salty side. This is probably the best pastry I’ve ever eaten… and I made it!
Loved it! Chef John did a great job explaining and made it easy. It's time consuming but fun and easy to do. I didn't make any changes, did it "as is" and they turned out unbelievably good! Awesome recipe!
This was my first time ever making a true pastry, and figured I would mess is up royally. Somehow I nailed it. They looked and tasted really close to those at my favorite bakery. The video was very helpful.
