Kouign-Amann

I've made these for about a year and a half now, and I have some tips! Before grating the butter into the dough, roll the dough twice the size that you need, and sprinkle HALF of the butter in the middle third, fold one side over, sprinkle the other half of the butter over that, fold the second side over, then you can roll it out again immediately and give it 2 more turns (I don't refrigerate between these steps). I put it in the fridge for 30 minutes before rolling again, meanwhile I get the oven heated and the pans ready. I also like to have tongs (to aid removal) and a sink full of hot water (to soak the caramelized pans) ready. I also recommend having a bowl of cold water or some ice nearby just in case you get that sugar on you, might as well be napalm. I cut/roll mine a little bigger and put them in jumbo muffin tins instead of regular cupcake pans. Best sugar ratio I've tried is 2 2/3 C sugar to 1 Tbsp salt. Take them out of the pans IMMEDIATELY and dump them onto parchment or they will stick badly. I use a convection oven at 350 F for 18 minutes and they come out perfect every time. Hope this helps someone else!