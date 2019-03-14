Air Fryer Rib-Eye Steak

Ok so I'm new to air frying, just bought one a few months ago. All the recipes I found for ribeye steaks were for grilling, only grilling in November in Idaho isn't all that feasible so when I found this method, I decided to give it a try. The author was vague as to which pan to use. My air fryer came with three options; a slatted grill type, basket and a solid pan. After much consideration, I decided to use the pan so the steaks would cook in their juices. Also the author assumes we all have steak seasoning on hand, which I did not so I made my own. Mix in a small cup 1.5 tsp salt 1.5 tsp pepper 1.5 tsp garlic powder half tsp paprika half tsp onion powder quarter tsp rosemary quarter tsp thyme. Then I spooned out the 4 tsp and added to oil and soy sauce in a gallon zip lock bag. Added steaks. Squeeze out air. Put flat in fridge. Again, the author was vague but I know how to cook and meat should never be cooked from a cold state so I marinated the steaks for 2 hours in the fridge, turning every hour to mix. Then I took them out and let them come to room temp on the counter for another 4-6 hours. Super good!

