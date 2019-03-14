Air Fryer Rib-Eye Steak

Ok so I'm new to air frying, just bought one a few months ago. All the recipes I found for ribeye steaks were for grilling, only grilling in November in Idaho isn't all that feasible so when I found this method, I decided to give it a try. The author was vague as to which pan to use. My air fryer came with three options; a slatted grill type, basket and a solid pan. After much consideration, I decided to use the pan so the steaks would cook in their juices. Also the author assumes we all have steak seasoning on hand, which I did not so I made my own. Mix in a small cup 1.5 tsp salt 1.5 tsp pepper 1.5 tsp garlic powder half tsp paprika half tsp onion powder quarter tsp rosemary quarter tsp thyme. Then I spooned out the 4 tsp and added to oil and soy sauce in a gallon zip lock bag. Added steaks. Squeeze out air. Put flat in fridge. Again, the author was vague but I know how to cook and meat should never be cooked from a cold state so I marinated the steaks for 2 hours in the fridge, turning every hour to mix. Then I took them out and let them come to room temp on the counter for another 4-6 hours. Super good!
My husband was so upset I was putting our rib eyes in the air fryer...until they came out! He was amazed. I used my own seasonings. The timing on this is perfect! When it is just the two of us we will prob never grill our steak again.
My first thought when air frying steaks was it's going to be rubbery. It was not at all. I have a Power XL and the 7 + 7 was too long for my 1 1/2 inch rib eye so I will cut it to 6 + 6. Also, I have a rack that lifts the food about an inch from the bottom of the basket which I think helped. I was happy to see that the fat ended up browned and super crispy!
When you live in North Dakota the outdoor grilling season is very short, so I wanted to try cooking steak indoors that was fast and easy. I don't care for pan fried steak and don't have a broiler. So to the internet and air fryer I go. The only change I made was to add 1 tsp minced garlic to the marinade. I marinated the steaks for 2 hrs then cooked for about 11 minutes per side. (We like steak medium well), they came out juicy, tender and flavorful. Yum! In the summer I'll use this recipe to grill my steaks! It's a keeper!
