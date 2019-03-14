Air Fryer Rib-Eye Steak

It's so easy to air-fry steaks in your air fryer. These definitely rival a steak cooked on the grill. You can marinate the rib-eyes in the morning before you leave for work, then cook them at night.

By ALAN

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
2 hrs 5 mins
total:
2 hrs 25 mins
Servings:
2
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine steaks, soy sauce, olive oil, and seasoning in a large resealable bag. Marinate meat for at least 2 hours.

  • Remove steaks from the bag and discard marinade. Pat excess oil off steaks.

  • Add about 1 tablespoon water to the bottom of the air fryer pan to prevent it from smoking during cooking. Preheat the air fryer to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • Cook steaks in the preheated air fryer for 7 minutes, flip, and cook about 7 minutes more for medium-rare. For a medium, cook 8 minutes per side.

  • Let steaks sit for about 5 minutes before serving.

Editorial Note:

Nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of marinade ingredients. The actual amount of marinade consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
652 calories; protein 44g; carbohydrates 7.5g; fat 49.1g; cholesterol 164.8mg; sodium 4043.7mg. Full Nutrition
