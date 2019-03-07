Vegan Portobello Jerky

Portobello jerky is a great alternative to beef jerky for that vegan in your life. I plan to experiment with different flavor combinations, but for now, I leave you with my spicy Asian blend.

By Soup Loving Nicole

prep:
5 mins
cook:
2 hrs
additional:
8 hrs
total:
10 hrs 5 mins
Servings:
2
Ingredients

2
Directions

  • Place mushroom slices in a resealable plastic bag. Whisk soy sauce, chili paste, rice vinegar, and sesame oil together in a bowl until completely blended. Pour over mushrooms, seal the bag, and refrigerate for 8 hours.

  • Preheat the oven to 250 degrees F (120 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

  • Arrange mushroom slices on the baking sheet in such a way that they are not touching each other.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 1 hour. Flip mushroom slices using tongs and cook for 1 more hour.

  • Remove the baking sheet from the oven and let cool completely before storing. For any larger slices that are not dry after 2 hours, crack open the oven door and let cook for 5 additional minutes or until dry.

Cook's Note:

Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 7 days.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
67 calories; protein 4.1g; carbohydrates 11g; fat 2.4g; sodium 1873.9mg. Full Nutrition
