Instant Pot® Peppery Rutabaga

Rating: 4 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Rutabaga was a vegetable that I seldom cooked because it took so long but with the Instant Pot® it's ready in just over 30 minutes.

By Bren

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
25 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine rutabaga and water in a multi-functional pressure cooker (such as Instant Pot®). Close and lock the lid. Select high pressure according to manufacturer's instructions; set timer for 7 minutes. Allow 10 to 15 minutes for pressure to build.

    Advertisement

  • Release pressure carefully using the quick-release method according to manufacturer's instructions, about 5 minutes. Unlock and remove the lid. Drain rutabaga in a colander and return to Instant Pot®. Select Saute function. Cook on low until rutabaga starts to sizzle, about 5 minutes. Cancel Saute mode. Season with brown sugar, butter, and pepper. Use an immersion blender to mash rutabaga until smooth. Taste and adjust the seasoning if necessary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
121 calories; protein 2.8g; carbohydrates 22.1g; fat 3.4g; cholesterol 7.6mg; sodium 650.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (2)

Read More Reviews
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
MommaBean3
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
03/13/2019
First off Thank you for such an easy recipe. I ve never eaten or cooked rutabaga and this was perfect! I added a bit more butter salt and pepper. It tasted like a less sweet sweet potato. I would definitely make this again! Read More
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/15/2022