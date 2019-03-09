Sous Vide Dulce de Leche

Just set up a sous vide and forget!

By declan manderscheid

Recipe Summary

cook:
14 hrs
additional:
1 hr
total:
15 hrs 5 mins
prep:
5 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 cup caramel
Ingredients

Directions

  • Set a sous vide precision cooker to 185 degrees F (85 degrees C) according to manufacturer's directions.n

  • Pour sweetened condensed milk into the jar and seal. Immerse in the water bath for 14 hours.n

  • Cool in the refrigerator for 1 hour before serving.n

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
157 calories; protein 3.9g; carbohydrates 26.7g; fat 4.3g; cholesterol 16.7mg; sodium 62.2mg. Full Nutrition
