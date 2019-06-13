Thick-Cut Fried Pork Steaks
Servings Per Recipe: 3
Calories: 628.3
% Daily Value *
protein: 36.3g 73 %
carbohydrates: 36.2g 12 %
dietary fiber: 1.6g 6 %
sugars: 1.3g
fat: 36.8g 57 %
saturated fat: 8.6g 43 %
cholesterol: 206.7mg 69 %
vitamin a iu: 169.3IU 3 %
niacin equivalents: 13.9mg 107 %
vitamin b6: 0.6mg 39 %
vitamin c: 0.1mg
folate: 55.8mcg 14 %
calcium: 80.7mg 8 %
iron: 4mg 22 %
magnesium: 32.5mg 12 %
potassium: 410.8mg 12 %
sodium: 531.9mg 21 %
thiamin: 1mg 103 %
calories from fat: 331.3
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved