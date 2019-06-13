Thick-Cut Fried Pork Steaks

Rating: 4.67 stars
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Pair these pork steaks with German mushroom sauce (recipe submitted separately). My meal cost $5.50 ($1.83 per person).

By Courtney Lynn Hernandez

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
3
Yield:
3 pork steaks
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

3
Original recipe yields 3 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix bread crumbs and flour together in a resealable plastic bag. Place eggs in another bag.

  • Place pork steaks in the bag with egg mixture and toss. Transfer 1 steak into the bag with the bread crumbs mixture and toss to coat.

  • Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add coated steak to the hot oil. Coat the next steak with the bread crumbs and add to the skillet. Fry until browned on both sides, about 8 minutes per side. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 145 degrees F (63 degrees C). Repeat with the remaining pork steak.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
628 calories; protein 36.3g; carbohydrates 36.2g; fat 36.8g; cholesterol 206.7mg; sodium 531.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (3)

Most helpful positive review

Debbie Perez
Rating: 5 stars
05/14/2019
I never thought to bread pork steaks as we always just fried baked or barbecued but these were absolutely delicious. 8 minutes per side is right on point. Served with mashed potatoes and gravy. Yum!! Read More
Reviews:
Tamera Clemts
Rating: 5 stars
09/11/2021
This was so easy and so yummy, and didn't break the bank. Simple recipes are my go to after a long day atwork. This will be added to our monthly rotation. Read More
Karen Opper
Rating: 4 stars
12/30/2020
Tried this out tonight. It could have used a bit more salt, although that could be the Italian breadcrumb brand I had. This was fast and easy. 8 minutes per side was perfect! Read More
