Easy Pineapple Casserole

This pineapple casserole recipe is a wonderful blend of savory cheese and sweet pineapple. Excellent side dish, especially for ham or pork. Not too sweet. Serve it hot, warm, or even at room temperature. All my friends have requested this recipe and serve it with their Easter dinners! Yum!

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
12
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Mix pineapple tidbits and crushed pineapple together in a bowl and layer into the bottom of a 9x13-inch glass baking dish. Mix sugar and flour together in a bowl and sprinkle mixture over pineapple. Spread cheese on top. Cover everything with crushed crackers. Drizzle with melted butter.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until bubbly, 30 to 40 minutes. Serve hot, warm, or at room temperature.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
236 calories; protein 4.3g; carbohydrates 28.5g; fat 12.5g; cholesterol 35.2mg; sodium 143.2mg. Full Nutrition
