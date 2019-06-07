Crispy Ranch Air Fryer Nuggets

Rating: 4.86 stars
7 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 6
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

These air fried nuggets are healthier than deep fried, and have tons of flavor! Serve with your favorite dipping sauce such as ranch, honey mustard, or chipotle mayo. I like to use a Misto® sprayer with my own oil, but feel free to use regular cooking spray. Use different varieties of ranch mix (spicy, dill, etc) to change up the flavor.

By France C

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
15 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place chicken in a bowl, sprinkle with ranch seasoning, and toss to combine. Let sit for 5-10 minutes.

  • Place flour in a resealable bag. Place egg in a small bowl and panko bread crumbs on a plate. Preheat air fryer to 390 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • Place chicken into the bag and toss to coat. Lightly dip chicken into egg mixture, letting excess drip off. Roll chicken pieces in panko, pressing crumbs into the chicken.

  • Spray basket of the air fryer with oil and place chicken pieces inside, making sure not to overlap. You may have to do two batches, depending on the size of your air fryer. Lightly mist chicken with cooking spray.

  • Cook for 4 minutes. Turn chicken pieces and cook until chicken is no longer pink on the inside, about 4 more minutes. Serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
244 calories; protein 31g; carbohydrates 25.3g; fat 3.6g; cholesterol 112.3mg; sodium 713.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (5)

Reviews:
debbie h
Rating: 5 stars
02/16/2021
I used regular chicken breasts cut in half. These are very easy to make and had a great taste and crunch without all the fat from frying. Thanks for posting Read More
edysert53
Rating: 5 stars
04/01/2019
Easy to prepare--excellent both as an appetizer and main course Read More
Renee Bishop Kim
Rating: 5 stars
10/29/2020
My kids really liked them. Will make again. Read More
Kelsey Noell
Rating: 5 stars
12/31/2020
These were way easier to make than I thought they were going to be and as a picky eater I 10/10 would recommend! So good, so tasty! Read More
