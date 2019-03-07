Air Fryer Scotch Eggs

When you make Scotch eggs in your air fryer, you get all the deliciousness without the mess and added fat of deep frying. They make the perfect breakfast or snack, especially when served with the chutney dipping sauce. Cook the eggs to your liking; either hard-boiled or slightly soft, you can't go wrong. You can find mango chutney in the Indian section of your grocery store.
These were delicious, will definitely make again. There's nothing difficult here just time consuming. The eggs I used were a bit too fresh so they didn't peel very well and I lost one in the process (I ate it!). But using five eggs worked out perfectly with the amount of sausage called for. It's a must to use Jimmy Dean regular sausage, don't cheap out and use anything else!
Not as difficult to make as I thought it would be. The breading stayed on really well. I fried it into batches in the air fryer. The outside was nice and crispy. I served it with English muffins and a salad
Best scotch eggs ever! These are crispy yet still moist. 1 thing I did differently was spray them on all sides with cooking spray. And because they aren’t deep fried the flavor of the egg and sausage really come through. Thanks for this!
My husband and I have had scotch eggs in Irish pubs and loved them. So I thought I would try this recipe. I followed the recipe as written. I would try a sage sausage next time. I also dusted the peeled eggs with a little flour and the sausage adhered to the eggs much better. I didn’t have pano bread crumbs, so I just used plain bread crumbs. I liked using the air fryer to cut down on the grease. I had my own dipping sauce, so I didn’t make the one in the recipe. I will definitely make these again.
I made this recipe this morning for breakfast and it was a true homerun for us! My husband wasn't sure he'd like Scotch Eggs, but he LOVED them The meth for the egg and sausage is traditional. The real star of the show is the curry chutney dipping sauce! Take a stretch from the usual and try this recipe's dipping sauce. Loved the crunch the air fryer gave the eggs. We didn't miss the deep fry at all. This was the second entrée I've made with the air fryer. I'm looking to grow my recipe repertoire with the air fryer. This recipe will certainly be a repeat!
Absolutely loved these! Only changes I made were leaving out the flour and using crushed pork rinds instead of panko so they would be low carb and gluten free. I didn’t try the sauce because I’m cutting out sugar, but the eggs themselves were heavenly!
These are very good. I used a mixture of regular pork sausage and smoked pork sausage and it was terrific. I almost didn't make the chutney dip as we all like the mustard so much with these. But I did and it was also delicious. I made triple amount of the dip and it was all gone as people were dipping everything in it. The eggs came out of the air fryer crunchy just as if they had been fried. Definitely a keeper!
I could not find mango chutney anywhere so ended up making Sweet and Spicy Sriracha Aioli from this site and then followed the Scotch Eggs process part of the recipe to a T. Eggcellent!! Restaurant quality! If you are lucky and have an egg cooker, you can decide if you want boiled hard or soft! We did both. This recipe is NOT hard but I do understand why restaurants charge so much for these delectable apps! Thanks France C! Will absolutely make again! UPDATE 1/15/22 - 4th time making!! I finally found the mango chutney!! Sauce is fantastic! The eggs are amazing! The sauce - while I have done others- is so complimentary! This is a 5 star recipe whether eggs, sauce or both! Thanks FranceC!
This was crazy good! I did spray each egg lightly with cooking spray to make sure they were nice and brown and crunchy. Also used a different sauce with honey and mustard, but the recipe is spot on! My wife gave it a two enthusiastic thumbs up. Will be a regular breakfast treat in our house going forward. Thanks for the recipe!
