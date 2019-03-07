Air Fryer Scotch Eggs

When you make Scotch eggs in your air fryer, you get all the deliciousness without the mess and added fat of deep frying. They make the perfect breakfast or snack, especially when served with the chutney dipping sauce. Cook the eggs to your liking; either hard-boiled or slightly soft, you can't go wrong. You can find mango chutney in the Indian section of your grocery store.

Recipe by France C

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

Dipping Sauce:
Scotch Eggs:

Directions

  • Combine yogurt, chutney, mayonnaise, salt, pepper, curry powder, and cayenne in a small bowl. Refrigerate until ready to use.

  • Divide pork sausage into 6 even portions. Flatten each portion into a thin patty. Place one egg in the middle and wrap the sausage around the eggs, sealing all sides. Set eggs aside on a plate.

  • Preheat air fryer to 390 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • Place flour into a small bowl and beaten eggs into another small bowl. Place panko bread crumbs onto a plate. Dip each sausage-wrapped egg into flour, then dip into beaten egg, letting the excess drip off. Roll in bread crumbs and place onto a plate.

  • Spray basket of the air fryer with cooking spray and place eggs into the basket. Do not overcrowd; cook in batches if necessary. Cook for 12 minutes, turning eggs over halfway through. Repeat with remaining eggs. Serve with dipping sauce.

Cook's Note:

If you prefer a smoother dipping sauce, use a mini food processor and blend. If you like a lot of sauce, make a double batch.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
407 calories; protein 21.4g; carbohydrates 21.5g; fat 27.8g; cholesterol 284mg; sodium 944.9mg. Full Nutrition
