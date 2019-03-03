Air Fryer Eggplant Parmesan

This was awesome! I love eggplant parm, but I hate the mess and the time it takes to make. I just got my air fryer today and tried this recipe and am SO excited that it's so quick and easy (and much less fat without the oil). I actually just used Wegman's seasoned bread crumbs (comes in a resealable bag), instead of doing all the seasonings, but otherwise followed the recipe for times, etc., and it was just wonderful. I used the rack that came with my air fryer to do two layers at once, which made the process go faster. Also topped with heated sauce and broiled in the oven so that it was all ready at once for the family. I did not peel the eggplant, but may do that next time. Will most definitely be making this again!