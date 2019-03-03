Air Fryer Eggplant Parmesan

These eggplant Parmesan rounds are oil free and grease free, yet they are crispy and crunchy. All due to cooking it in an air fryer. They are good eaten right out of the air fryer or topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese. Either way they are delicious.

Recipe by Yoly

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine bread crumbs, Parmesan cheese, Italian seasoning, salt, basil, garlic powder, onion powder, and black pepper in a shallow bowl. Place flour in a separate shallow bowl and beaten eggs in a third shallow bowl.

  • Dip sliced eggplant first in flour, then in beaten eggs, and finally coat with bread crumb mixture. Place coated eggplant on a plate and let rest for 5 minutes.

  • Preheat an air fryer to 370 degrees F (185 degrees C).

  • Place breaded eggplant rounds in the air fryer basket, making sure they are not touching; work in batches if necessary. Cook for 8 to 10 minutes, flip each round, and cook until desired crispiness is achieved, 4 to 6 minutes more. Top each eggplant round with marinara sauce and 1 slice mozzarella cheese. Place basket back in the air fryer and cook until cheese has started to melt, 1 to 2 minutes. Repeat with remaining eggplant, if necessary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
377 calories; protein 24.3g; carbohydrates 35.5g; fat 15.7g; cholesterol 134.6mg; sodium 1562.9mg. Full Nutrition
