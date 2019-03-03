Air Fryer Eggplant Parmesan

These eggplant Parmesan rounds are oil free and grease free, yet they are crispy and crunchy. All due to cooking it in an air fryer. They are good eaten right out of the air fryer or topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese. Either way they are delicious.
I am still trying to win the war with my air fryer, but this recipe gave me hope for its future! I tried a piece of eggplant before adding sauce and cheese (which I did in the regular broiler because I was picturing mess in the air fryer) and I loved it. Actually liked it more without the sauce and cheese! Next time I will probably made them and a dip instead, but will definitely make them again. That was also my first time making eggplant, so thank you for the inspiration!
I never would have thought you could cook eggplant in the air fryer. When I saw this recipe I knew I had to give it a try. OMG I'm so glad I did. I followed the recipe exactly and it came out soooo good. Even my husband who thinks he doesn't like eggplant tried a piece and then went back for more. And this was really so easy to make. What a great dinner with some garlic bread.I will definitely make this again. Thank you for such a great recipe. My air fryer is my new favorite toy so I appreciate new recipes to try. This one is a keepa!
This was great! I am a big fan of eggplant parm, and a new air fryer owner. My husband and I absolutely loved this, and it is healthier than what I use to make too! I also did not add the extra spices as I knew they were already in the Italian breadcrumbs. I also used panko Italian breadcrumbs and I hand grated Parmesan-Romano cheese in the breadcrumb mixture. Yum!!!
This was awesome! I love eggplant parm, but I hate the mess and the time it takes to make. I just got my air fryer today and tried this recipe and am SO excited that it's so quick and easy (and much less fat without the oil). I actually just used Wegman's seasoned bread crumbs (comes in a resealable bag), instead of doing all the seasonings, but otherwise followed the recipe for times, etc., and it was just wonderful. I used the rack that came with my air fryer to do two layers at once, which made the process go faster. Also topped with heated sauce and broiled in the oven so that it was all ready at once for the family. I did not peel the eggplant, but may do that next time. Will most definitely be making this again!
This recipe turned out great. The only I did was spray the coated eggplant rounds with olive oil cooking spray. They were fantastic and you could have ate them just as they came out of the air fryer without even adding the marinara or cheese. I plan on using the coating and method to make zucchini fries.
These turned out crispy and tasty. I used all the ingredients mentioned but didn't really bother to measure the ingredients since I know how much of each of the seasonings we like. I cooked them 8 min then flipped and did 4 mins. They were brown but not overdone. My teenagers even ate eggplant this way!
Everyone in my family loved it. I wouldn't change a thing. I served it with extra sauce so those who wanted it saucier could add more. It really didn't need it though. Thanks for the recipe. I will be making this again!
WOW!! VERY impressed with Air Fryer Eggplant Parm ... and will absolutely be having this again!! Followed the recipe 99% (didn't add the black pepper); impressed my partner (said it was high-end restaurant / cruise quality!). Made it with healthy protein pasta; served the pasta with garlic butter, some pesto & Parmesan cheese. House smelled wonderful - got so excited to eat dinner, that right after pouring some red wine - we sat down & started eating ... so, forgot to take a pic! lol, maybe next time TY!
It was really tasty whether straight out of the air fryer or with all of the sauce and cheese. I air ffried about 4 small eggplant and then ate a meal (for 2 ) right out of the air fryer and made a casserole out of the rest, with marinara sauce and cheese for the next day for 4. I used the same quantities for egg and flour and crumbs.. Really good recipe.
I had never tried eggplant before, but due to dietary changes, decided I would give it a try. I LOVED this recipe and will definitely make it again. After slicing the eggplant, I placed it on some paper towels and sprinkled some kosher salt on it to remove the moisture, and let them sit for about one hour. Otherwise, I followed the recipe exactly. Fabulous!
Turned out great. Followed the recipe exactly. Served it with spaghetti and sauce. My daughter told me it was better than Olive Garden. Will definitely make again.
Probably our most favorite snack I've ever made. I peeled the egg plant and wet the pieces before dragging though flour.
Awesome. I've had never had eggplant that came out actually crispy, and these were perfectly crispy. It would have taken forever for me to cook an entire eggplant in the air fryer (only 4 small or 3 medium pieces would fit at a time), so I cooked some in the oven for comparison. The oven ones tasted good but were noticeably mushy.
I'm also getting used to my new toy and will definitely use this recipe again. So far I've made chicken wings and chicken legs. The wings and eggplant, so far, are our favorites. Thank you for the recipe.
The eggplant came out delicious. What I did was cooked the eggplant in my air fryer, made spaghetti noodles, mixed that with some marinara sauce, then placed the eggplant rounds on top of the spaghetti and topped the rounds with marinara, fresh parmesan and mozzarella and baked in the over at 350 for about 10 minutes and then under the broiler until the cheese was browning and bubbly. Absolutely Delicious!
I grew oriental eggplants in my garden and because they are so slender I couldn’t execute the recipe exactly as stated. I found a small baking dish that fit in the air fryer and made the eggplant parm the usual way. It came out great.
Easy and delicious. If you want to make a pretty solid reproduction of Noble Crust's eggplant parmesan, smear the air-fried eggplant with the tomato & bacon jam just before adding the marinara. Fantastic.
I loved using the air fryer to cook the eggplant, but my husband didn’t like all the “extra” spices. They overwhelmed the taste a bit. I’ll use the air fryer again to cook the eggplant, but stick to regular Italian bread crumbs without extra add-ins. Much healthier without all the oil. The timing was spot-on for the cooking time. I even froze the cooked extra slices for another time.
First time using my air fryer and it was a delicious success! The only thing I changed or added was I spread a little ricotta cheese on the baked eggplant then topped it with mozzarella. I also did not put the sauce on the eggplant until the cheese was melted. Served it with homemade marinara sauce and fresh angel hair pasta. Keeper recipe!
This recipe is a game changer! My family didn't like the idea of eggplant very much but the flavors and textures in this recipe are amazing! I used some pesto instead of marinara...oh-my-goodness! The cheese melted perfectly, the crust was just the right amount of crunch and the eggplant was cooked to perfection. My new favorite
Outstanding. I actually made it and used as layering for lasagna and it turned out great. The air fryer instructions were spot on and I used feedback suggestions to use seasoned breadcrumbs and not so much extra spice-I should've added more to our taste. I tasted one disk plain from the fryer-even good that way!
I’ve made this a few times and my husband loves it! I’ve tried many times to make traditional eggplant parm but it always end up greasy. These were crisp on the outside and perfectly cooked on the inside. You can change up the breading and seasoning as you see fit but the directions and timing are so helpful in this recipe for someone just learning how to use their air fryer. I finished the dish in the oven/broiler but used the air fryer for the eggplant slices
