Sous Vide Blade Roast with Au Jus

Rating: 5 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

A blade roast isn't just for pot roast any longer; use your sous vide to make this cheaper cut of beef into a company-worthy dinner.

By Bren

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
1 day
additional:
10 mins
total:
1 day
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Au jus:

Directions

  • Place a heat-resistant pad underneath a large pot filled with warm water. Attach a sous vide precision cooker to the pot and set temperature to 135 degrees F (57°C). Set the timer to 24 hours.

    Advertisement

  • Remove all surface fat and silver skin from the roast. Truss the roast and generously season with salt and pepper on all sides.

  • Place the roast in a large resealable bag and remove all the air with a vacuum sealer. Place bag in the pot once the right temperature is reached, making sure it is completely submerged. Cover pot with plastic wrap to ensure the water doesn't evaporate.

  • Combine olive oil, garlic, 1 teaspoon salt, 1 teaspoon pepper, thyme, and parsley in a small bowl 1 hour before the timer goes off.

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C) 20 minutes before the timer goes off. Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil.

  • Remove the bag from the pot and transfer to a plate. Remove roast and pat dry using paper towels to remove as much moisture as possible. Place the roast on the prepared baking sheet and cover with olive oil mixture.

  • Roast in the preheated oven for 20 minutes.

  • While the roast is in the oven, combine water, beef base, soy sauce, and garlic granules in a saucepan over medium-high heat. Bring to a soft boil, then reduce heat, and simmer until sauce is reduced, 10 to 15 minutes.

  • Remove roast from the oven, cover with foil, and let rest for 10 minutes.

  • Slice roast and place on a platter. Drizzle au jus on top or serve sauce separately.

Cook's Notes:

If you don't have a vacuum sealer, use the water-immersion method.

You can also use the juice from the roast, but I found that it made it muddy.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
182 calories; protein 13.6g; carbohydrates 0.3g; fat 13.7g; cholesterol 51.7mg; sodium 247.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (3)

Read More Reviews
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
France C
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
04/15/2019
The second I cut into this and took a bite I'm pretty sure I heard angels singing. WOW! Totally worth the wait and how I'm going to make my roasts from now on. This totally had the flavor of prime rib at a fraction of the cost. The only thing I did different was I seared in the oven for 15 mins instead of 20. I also didn't bother trussing the roast and it was just fine. I can't wait to make this for company! The simple au jus is fantastic as well! Read More
Helpful
(1)
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/01/2022