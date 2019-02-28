Roasted Beet Salad
These roasted beets with balsamic vinegar dressing always make for a perfect addition to any salad recipe, or are tasty on their own.
3.2.19 Roasted the beets yesterday, peeled, and put them in the fridge overnight. Peeling and cutting beets is so much easier when they're tender after roasting, so don't even think about peeling before roasting. Golden beets are sweeter than red, and they're just about the only beets I buy now. They're getting easier to find locally, so I'm buying them more often. I had some golden beets on hand, and my plans were to turn them into a dinner side dish, but when I saw this recipe, just knew I had to make a traditional golden beet salad. And I'm so glad I did. I just topped my greens with the sliced beets that were infused with that tasty dressing, garnished with some feta cheese and pomegranate arils, and enjoyed a really nice salad for lunch today. The dressing has a nice balance of sweet-tart and infused lots of flavor into the roasted beets. Next time, think I'll try white balsamic vinegar which should lighten the color of the beets a little (presentation thing only, no big deal). Thanks for sharing your recipe, will be making this recipe again for sure!
Bland
My Hubby and I both loved this a lot! What a great way to use up some beets from our garden! The maple syrup and balsamic really compliments the beets well, without completely overwhelming them--which I very much appreciate! Plus, this salad is so easy to make! Will definitely make again! Thank you!
This was good. I noticed my balsamic vinegar was a little sweeter than I've had in the past so I added a little apple cider vinegar for more acid. I topped my salad with roasted pistachios and aged parmesan cheese.
Bland
Fabulous! Daughter tried one piece and loved it, thus taking a large helping.
Easy and Very Tasty
