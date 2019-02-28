Roasted Beet Salad

8 Ratings
  • 5 6
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

These roasted beets with balsamic vinegar dressing always make for a perfect addition to any salad recipe, or are tasty on their own.

By JP4012K

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
50 mins
additional:
1 hr 10 mins
total:
2 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Wrap beets loosely in aluminum foil and place on a rimmed baking sheet.

    Advertisement

  • Roast in the preheated oven until easily pierced with a knife or skewer, 50 to 60 minutes. Unwrap and cool until easily handled, about 10 minutes. Peel beets and cut into chunks.

  • Mix vinegar and maple syrup together; season with salt and pepper. Pour over beets. Refrigerate until beets absorb the flavors, at least 1 hour. Serve cold.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
66 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 15.1g; fat 0.2g; sodium 136.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/14/2022