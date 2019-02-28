Roasted Beet Salad

3.2.19 Roasted the beets yesterday, peeled, and put them in the fridge overnight. Peeling and cutting beets is so much easier when they’re tender after roasting, so don’t even think about peeling before roasting. Golden beets are sweeter than red, and they're just about the only beets I buy now. They’re getting easier to find locally, so I’m buying them more often. I had some golden beets on hand, and my plans were to turn them into a dinner side dish, but when I saw this recipe, just knew I had to make a traditional golden beet salad. And I’m so glad I did. I just topped my greens with the sliced beets that were infused with that tasty dressing, garnished with some feta cheese and pomegranate arils, and enjoyed a really nice salad for lunch today. The dressing has a nice balance of sweet-tart and infused lots of flavor into the roasted beets. Next time, think I’ll try white balsamic vinegar which should lighten the color of the beets a little (presentation thing only, no big deal). Thanks for sharing your recipe, will be making this recipe again for sure!

