Sauteed Asparagus
Asparagus is a great vegetable when it's fresh and cooked right. My family and friends always love this.
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions
Cook's Note:
When trimming your asparagus, you want to snap each one where it wants to break on the lower 1/3 of the stalk. This will give you the best parts of the asparagus and will avoid the tough part.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
84 calories; protein 2.5g; carbohydrates 4.4g; fat 6.9g; sodium 75.4mg. Full Nutrition