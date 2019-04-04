Sauteed Asparagus

Rating: 4.33 stars
6 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Asparagus is a great vegetable when it's fresh and cooked right. My family and friends always love this.

By Spike.STL

prep:
5 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Drizzle olive oil into a large skillet over medium-high heat and heat. Once oil is hot add asparagus spears; cover and cook for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add water and cover to steam asparagus and keep it from drying out. Continue cooking for another 5 minutes or until asparagus is tender. Season with salt and pepper.

Cook's Note:

When trimming your asparagus, you want to snap each one where it wants to break on the lower 1/3 of the stalk. This will give you the best parts of the asparagus and will avoid the tough part.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
84 calories; protein 2.5g; carbohydrates 4.4g; fat 6.9g; sodium 75.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (7)

Most helpful positive review

Ben Foster
Rating: 4 stars
03/15/2020
So tasty, tender and flavorful. It made a perfect side dish for broiled salmon. Read More

Most helpful critical review

Heather Beach
Rating: 3 stars
02/05/2020
Made the recipe exact but we just didn't like it that much. Think next time we're going to try some more season! Read More
Michael Baldwin
Rating: 5 stars
04/05/2019
Excellent! easy and tasty! Read More
Heather Beach
Rating: 3 stars
02/05/2020
Made the recipe exact but we just didn't like it that much. Think next time we're going to try some more season! Read More
Ben Foster
Rating: 4 stars
03/15/2020
So tasty, tender and flavorful. It made a perfect side dish for broiled salmon. Read More
Carolyn C. Walters
Rating: 4 stars
03/14/2020
I chopped 2 nice size cloves of garlic in my olive oil and used kosher salt. You're right. This is a yummy vegetable dish that presents well alongside any entree. Read More
bkb1016
Rating: 5 stars
03/01/2019
Made this just like the recipe & my girls loved it!! They said they were Perfect!! So glad I found this & saving it now!! Thank you so much!! It was delicious!! Y all should try this you ll love it!! So easy to make!!! Read More
Ms Jean
Rating: 5 stars
04/08/2019
Perfect as is! Sometimes the simplest and easiest preparations are the best! I had about 1/ 2 lb asparagus and reduced the olive oil to 1 tblsp but still used 1/4 cup water. Cooking time is spot-on. Thanks for the recipe! Read More
