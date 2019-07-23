Air Fryer Oreos

Delicious fried Oreos made in an air fryer with just a few ingredients. So easy and perfect for when you are craving carnival food!

Recipe by Yoly

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
9
Yield:
9 cookies
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the air fryer to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Line the air fryer basket with parchment paper. Spray parchment paper with cooking spray.

  • Mix pancake mix and water together in a bowl until well combined.

  • Dip each cookie into pancake mixture and place in the prepared basket, making sure they are not touching; cook in batches if necessary.

  • Cook in the preheated air fryer for 4 to 5 minutes; flip cookies and cook until golden brown, 2 to 3 minutes more. Sprinkle with confectioners' sugar.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
77 calories; protein 1.2g; carbohydrates 13.7g; fat 2.1g; sodium 156mg. Full Nutrition
