Air Fryer Oreos
Delicious fried Oreos made in an air fryer with just a few ingredients. So easy and perfect for when you are craving carnival food!
I used Bisquick—these were really, really good. And so very quick to make! Will definitely make again as my whole family enjoyed them.
Be careful! If you are doing this with an air fryer, make sure you are using perforated parchment paper! Otherwise it'll burn and start a fire, which will ruin your appliance.
I used Bisquick—these were really, really good. And so very quick to make! Will definitely make again as my whole family enjoyed them.
Yummy wick treat
I will make changes to do croissant bread in a can instead, I will make it agian
I dont know if I did something wrong or what but mine look like biscuits or the dessert and they taste terrible
everybody loved them!
Wow!!! That is so great! My family said, “Fair food at home? Even better!” Tastes delicious, and so easy to make
super easy and delicious!
Very easy and delicious. Make sure to spray your parchment paper before or the batter will stick to paper. Will definitely make again my boys and husband loved them!!
Used milk instead of water. Doesn’t taste like I thought they would but they’re still good!
These were a nice easy treat. Would like to try with other flavors of Oreos.
As other people said....parchment paper caught on fire and smoked up the whole house. A warning would have been nice :O
A little bit of heaven in your mouth! Can’t eat just one!
Taste was not good
I would definitely make them again!!
Very good
The pancake mix was runny and didn't really coat then very thick. It ran off on the parchment paper. I made the ratio of mix to water thicker 2nd time
Used aluminum foil instead of parchment paper because I didn’t have any but it worked fine. These are great!
Kids enjoy. I use milk instead of water
