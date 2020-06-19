Egg-Free Strawberry Curd

Curd is so simple but it seems like it takes forever to make. I love using this as an addition into homemade yogurt. I found by eliminating the egg (oh the horror!), the curd still thickens as the moisture evaporated. If you want to include the egg to be traditional, by all means add in an egg yolk when the strawberries are pureed.

Recipe by thedailygourmet

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place strawberries in a high-performance blender (such as a Vitamix®) and process on low variable 1, quickly increasing to 10 and blend for about 20 seconds. Press mixture through a fine-mesh sieve over a bowl, and discard the seeds.

    Advertisement

  • Melt butter in a saucepan over medium heat. Pour in strained strawberry puree. Add sugar and vanilla extract and whisk together thoroughly. Allow mixture to come to a boil and bubble until slightly thickened, about 6 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
38 calories; protein 0.3g; carbohydrates 5g; fat 2g; cholesterol 5.1mg; sodium 14mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 09/08/2022