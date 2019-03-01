Slow Cooker Oxtail Stew

This slow cooker oxtail recipe simmers decadent oxtail to perfection for a rich and hearty stew. Leave out the potatoes and serve over rice if desired.

Recipe by Soup Loving Nicole

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
8 hrs 10 mins
total:
8 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
12
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Directions

  • Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Sear oxtail for 4 minutes. Flip and continue cooking until browned on all sides, about 4 minutes. Transfer oxtail to a slow cooker.

  • Add potatoes, carrots, celery, onion, tomato sauce, beef broth, red wine, parsley, Worcestershire sauce, thyme, and paprika.

  • Cook on Low for 7 hours. Add mushrooms and peas. Cook for 1 additional hour.

  • Ladle into bowls and season with salt and pepper.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
241 calories; protein 20.8g; carbohydrates 18.3g; fat 9.1g; cholesterol 62.4mg; sodium 428mg. Full Nutrition
