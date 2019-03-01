Slow Cooker Oxtail Stew
This slow cooker oxtail recipe simmers decadent oxtail to perfection for a rich and hearty stew. Leave out the potatoes and serve over rice if desired.
This slow cooker oxtail recipe simmers decadent oxtail to perfection for a rich and hearty stew. Leave out the potatoes and serve over rice if desired.
So easy and delicious. I tweaked the recipe a little by adding crushed Garlic, two Bay Leaves, three cap fulls of white vinegar, lemon peeper, garlic salt, and it was fantastic. I also used 1lb of oxtails and 2lbs or short ribs = AMAZING!!Read More
I didnt use the crockpot. I cooked it on the stove on med low for about two and a half hours. I have cooked oxtails many times but wanted to try some new seasonings. This was ok, but a bit bland for my taste. I actually prefer mine cooked without the wine (though I love cooking with wine), and seasoned with curry powder.Read More
I didnt use the crockpot. I cooked it on the stove on med low for about two and a half hours. I have cooked oxtails many times but wanted to try some new seasonings. This was ok, but a bit bland for my taste. I actually prefer mine cooked without the wine (though I love cooking with wine), and seasoned with curry powder.
So easy and delicious. I tweaked the recipe a little by adding crushed Garlic, two Bay Leaves, three cap fulls of white vinegar, lemon peeper, garlic salt, and it was fantastic. I also used 1lb of oxtails and 2lbs or short ribs = AMAZING!!
No changes, liked it very much, even cooking longer than time allowed beef was still a bit tough. I purchased beef ribs because price wise the same, but more meat on ribs. So, I guess I did make a change :)
Lovely and easy recipe! Added some cayenne and four gloves of garlic for extra flavour.
I used 3.5 cups of beef broth to make this more of a stew. LOVED it! So Delicious and hearty. I also added just a tad bit of noodles since I made it more soupy.
It was great and yes I substituted the potatoes with purple potatoes .
I give it a 5, every time.
Lovely recipe, with a nice kick. I've made it twice so far. I added a little sugar to the sauce (just for my personal taste). Great with rice (or stir in some cooked noodles at the end).
Just wonderful will make it again for sure
Used everything aside from tomatoes came out great
It was great and yes I substituted the potatoes with purple potatoes .
Good instructions overall, but the taste just isn't it. There needs to be some sort of hot sauce or seasoning other than salt and pepper added before turning on the slow cooker. Something like scotch bonnet or habenaro.
This was awesome! I modified it for a low FODMAP diet. Excellent!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections