Air Fryer Pakoras

All the things you love about pakoras but without the guilt by air frying instead of deep frying. Don't forget the yogurt dipping sauce!

Recipe by Soup Loving Nicole

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine cauliflower, potatoes, chickpea flour, water, red onion, salt, garlic, curry powder, coriander, cayenne, and cumin in a large bowl. Set aside to rest for 10 minutes.

  • Preheat air fryer to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Spray the basket of the air fryer with cooking spray. Spoon 2 tablespoons of cauliflower mixture into the basket and flatten. Repeat this as many times as your basket space allows without the pakoras touching. Mist the top of each pakora with non-stick spray.

  • Cook for 8 minutes. Flip and cook 8 additional minutes. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate. Repeat with remaining batter.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
81 calories; protein 4.3g; carbohydrates 14.3g; fat 1.2g; sodium 891.4mg. Full Nutrition
