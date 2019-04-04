Air Fryer Pakoras
All the things you love about pakoras but without the guilt by air frying instead of deep frying. Don't forget the yogurt dipping sauce!
These are fabulous! I substituted sweet potato instead of yellow potatoes, used yellow onion instead of red onion, tossed in a handful of kale. These are better than what we can order when dining out, and they are so much healthier!Read More
Loved the texture and taste of these pakoras! I used sea salt and they were way too salty but I will try again. I recommend a very small dice on the potatoes and cauliflower or they won't cook through. I used a T-fal actifry without the spinning arm and followed the recipe for cook time.
