Instant Pot® Collard Greens

I would probably give this 3.5 stars, but there was no bitterness in the leaves so I am leaning toward 4 stars. I usually make this side dish with a ham hock or neck bones. Plus I season with old bay seasoning. I thought it would lack some flavor so I used all chicken broth instead of half chicken broth and half water. It's a decent, basic recipe, ready to be spiced up a bit per your taste.
Very easy to make. Instead of using water and chicken broth, I used chicken broth and ham broth made with ham base. I also added some soul food seasoning that I had purchased. They were delicious! Even my husband and son loved them! I definitely will make again!
I added/combined items and steps from my crockpot days of preparing greens. After reading comments from others after making this recipe, I took it all to heart, and tweaked here and there, to make the best version yet, Greens with Potatoes and Crushed Tomatoes. Thank All n All. Super
