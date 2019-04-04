Instant Pot® Collard Greens

Quick Southern-style collard greens made in your Instant Pot®.

Recipe by Trevor Barrett

Credit: Diana71

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
25 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Rinse collard greens; remove and discard thick parts of stems. Chop greens to desired size.

  • Turn on a multi-functional pressure cooker (such as Instant Pot®) and select Saute function. Cook bacon until brown and crisp, about 5 minutes. Turn off Saute function. Pour in water and vinegar. Scrape the bottom of the pot to release stuck bits of bacon. Add collard greens and stir to coat. Pour in chicken broth and season with salt. Close and lock the lid.

  • Select high pressure according to manufacturer's instructions; set timer for 5 minutes. Allow 10 to 15 minutes for pressure to build.

  • Release pressure using the natural-release method according to manufacturer's instructions for 20 minutes. Quick-release remaining steam, according to manufacturer's instructions, about 5 minutes. Unlock and remove the lid. Season with more salt if necessary.

Cook's Note:

Add chopped onions and cook either with the bacon or after the bacon, and cook until soft and translucent. You can add other spices to your liking in addition to salt.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
68 calories; protein 4.3g; carbohydrates 3.5g; fat 4.2g; cholesterol 13mg; sodium 988.3mg. Full Nutrition
