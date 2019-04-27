Easy Vegetarian Kofta Curry
My mother-in-law is Indian and let me in on a secret: The vegetable balls from IKEA® make for a great and ridiculously easy vegetarian kofta curry. This is ready in just about 30 minutes, making it perfect for a weeknight. Serve with basmati rice.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
Directions
Cook's Notes:
The vegetable balls from IKEA(R) are vegan, so you can easily make this a vegan curry by using just oil instead of butter and using coconut cream instead of yogurt.
I make this family friendly by omitting the cayenne pepper, and it is still totally delicious.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
150 calories; protein 9.8g; carbohydrates 9g; fat 8.4g; cholesterol 6.4mg; sodium 541.9mg. Full Nutrition