Easy Vegetarian Kofta Curry

Rating: 4.88 stars
8 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 7
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

My mother-in-law is Indian and let me in on a secret: The vegetable balls from IKEA® make for a great and ridiculously easy vegetarian kofta curry. This is ready in just about 30 minutes, making it perfect for a weeknight. Serve with basmati rice.

By Diana Moutsopoulos

prep:
10 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat olive oil and butter in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add cumin seeds, cardamom pods, whole cloves, cinnamon stick, and bay leaf. Cook until spices start to sputter, about 1 minute. Stir in onion, ginger, and garlic. Cook and stir until onion is softened and just starting to brown, about 5 minutes.

  • Stir in diced tomatoes, coriander, turmeric, cumin, garam masala, cayenne, and salt. Bring mixture to a gentle simmer; add yogurt and stir well. Add frozen vegetable balls. Pour in hot water to thin sauce slightly to desired consistency. Bring mixture back to a simmer and cook, covered, until sauce is thickened and vegetable balls are heated through, 10 to 15 minutes.

Cook's Notes:

The vegetable balls from IKEA(R) are vegan, so you can easily make this a vegan curry by using just oil instead of butter and using coconut cream instead of yogurt.

I make this family friendly by omitting the cayenne pepper, and it is still totally delicious.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
150 calories; protein 9.8g; carbohydrates 9g; fat 8.4g; cholesterol 6.4mg; sodium 541.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (7)

Most helpful positive review

barbara
Rating: 5 stars
09/20/2019
absolutely delicious! Read More
Reviews:
gabriella tonini
Rating: 5 stars
05/24/2019
The author could have used a better looking pot for the presentation. Read More
Bobbie Such
Rating: 4 stars
09/11/2019
I substituted in meatless meatballs. The recipe overall was a little disappointing to me, but my meat-eating friends enjoyed it! Read More
Patty Wiley
Rating: 5 stars
07/22/2019
I would give this 6 stars if I could! This was amazing and I'll definitely make it again! I served it with Grapevine Spice and Tea Exchange Thai Green Curry Rice blend salad and Little Penguin Shiraz. Happy I made enough for two meals! Read More
Elisa Foodie
Rating: 5 stars
06/21/2021
So easy and a very quick weeknight meal! I used Jack and Annies Vegetarian meatless meatballs. Read More
Gabi
Rating: 5 stars
05/30/2019
Delicious! No IKEA around here so I used Vegan Meatballs from Garden. Would also be nice with veggies next time I ll try Cauliflower Peas or Mushrooms. Husband says it is a keeper. Read More
Buckwheat Queen
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
04/09/2021
This is truly simple, fast, and delicious. I used a homemade version of the Ikea veggie balls that I had frozen. I used unsweetened soy yogurt and olive oil. This kept the meal vegan. This recipe works perfectly. I even served it with reheated basmati rice I had frozen. Dinner doesn’t get any easier. Read More
