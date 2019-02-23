Garlic Noodles

What a fantastic dish. I stayed true to spices and used angel hair pasta (may experiment w vermicelli). I made it as a meal by adding boneless garlic chicken thighs- air fryer. I would suggest at least five, my three were overwhelmed.

I had a head of garlic on hand and added one more from the store. It is amazing how much juicier the fresh was. I put it between Saran Wrap pounded with my meat mallet.

I thought it was too wet and I thought about draining pasta - but didn’t. Glad I didn’t because the dish came out fine. I smelled the fish sauce so after adding the thighs (before noodles) I cooked it some more. I don’t know if I cooked the fish smell out of it or what, because it didn’t taste fishy.

This truly a fantastic dish and I can see how a restaurant could make its name by perfecting this dish.