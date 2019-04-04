Green Peas and Asparagus
Servings Per Recipe: 4
Calories: 166.3
% Daily Value *
protein: 6.8g 14 %
carbohydrates: 16.5g 5 %
dietary fiber: 6.4g 26 %
sugars: 1.8g
fat: 9.1g 14 %
saturated fat: 5.6g 28 %
cholesterol: 22.9mg 8 %
vitamin a iu: 1645.6IU 33 %
niacin equivalents: 3.1mg 24 %
vitamin b6: 0.2mg 14 %
vitamin c: 42.2mg 70 %
folate: 108.5mcg 27 %
calcium: 54.6mg 6 %
iron: 3.3mg 18 %
magnesium: 43.2mg 15 %
potassium: 418.8mg 12 %
sodium: 109.3mg 4 %
thiamin: 0.4mg 35 %
calories from fat: 82
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
