Green Peas and Asparagus

Nutritious and flavorful side dish for meatloaf or other meaty main dishes.

By HootOwl

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Directions

  • Melt 2 tablespoons butter in a skillet over medium heat. Saute green onions until softened, 4 to 5 minutes. Add asparagus, peas, and water. Season with salt. Cook until vegetables absorb some water and turn bright green, 4 to 5 minutes. Swirl in remaining butter and chopped parsley.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
166 calories; protein 6.8g; carbohydrates 16.5g; fat 9.1g; cholesterol 22.9mg; sodium 109.3mg. Full Nutrition
