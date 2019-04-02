Smoked Gouda Mac and Cheese

Rating: 3.96 stars
104 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 40
  • 4 star values: 37
  • 3 star values: 16
  • 2 star values: 5
  • 1 star values: 6

This is a marvelously smooth mac and cheese with a bit of a bite. My family loves this. I got the idea from a recipe made on a popular cooking show, and adapted it to my own recipe and tastes. Delicious contrast if served with a 'sweet' main dish.

By rhondamary

Gallery
5 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
30 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Lightly grease a 10 inch casserole dish.

    Advertisement

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add pasta and cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until al dente; drain.

  • Melt butter in a small saucepan over medium heat. Stir in the flour and cook until a roux forms. Stir in the milk, salt and pepper; cook, stirring constantly, until sauce is smooth and thick and coats the back of a spoon. Remove from heat and stir in cheese.

  • Combine cooked pasta and cheese sauce; transfer to prepared dish.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 15 minutes, or until heated through.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
329 calories; protein 13.8g; carbohydrates 46.2g; fat 10.3g; cholesterol 31.8mg; sodium 321.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (105)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Sarah
Rating: 5 stars
12/14/2007
5 star recipe with the follwing modifications. I used 8 oz of smoked gouda and about 5 oz of sharp cheddar. I reduced the amount of milk to 1 and 1/2 cups. I also added a liberal amount of garlic salt. This resulted in a very cheesy sauce and a delicious taste. The gouda is quite strong and next time I may reduce the amount of gouda and increase the amount of cheddar. Also topped with bread crumbs. Read More
Helpful
(137)

Most helpful critical review

Navy_Mommy
Rating: 3 stars
10/29/2003
There isn't enough sauce in this recipe. I would recommend doubling the sauce. I already doubled the amount of cheese in mine. The sauce has a good flavor but there isn't enough of it. The recipe has potential as a grown up Mac and Cheese though. Read More
Helpful
(35)
104 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 40
  • 4 star values: 37
  • 3 star values: 16
  • 2 star values: 5
  • 1 star values: 6
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Sarah
Rating: 5 stars
12/13/2007
5 star recipe with the follwing modifications. I used 8 oz of smoked gouda and about 5 oz of sharp cheddar. I reduced the amount of milk to 1 and 1/2 cups. I also added a liberal amount of garlic salt. This resulted in a very cheesy sauce and a delicious taste. The gouda is quite strong and next time I may reduce the amount of gouda and increase the amount of cheddar. Also topped with bread crumbs. Read More
Helpful
(137)
taralkay
Rating: 4 stars
09/29/2005
I had a wine & cheese party a few days before making this & used this recipe as a GREAT use for my left over cheeses. I not only used smoked gouda, i used jalapeno havarti & marble cheddar. The key to this recipe is to make your base of the sauce w/ the milk & butter & then keep adding whatever cheese you want to use until the sause is cheesy enough for your taste. I also added a pinch of cayenne & red pepper flakes to kick it up a little.i used probably double of what the recipe called for but I like it really smooth & cheesy, it wasn't bland, it was yummy, would totally make again! Read More
Helpful
(47)
Navy_Mommy
Rating: 3 stars
10/29/2003
There isn't enough sauce in this recipe. I would recommend doubling the sauce. I already doubled the amount of cheese in mine. The sauce has a good flavor but there isn't enough of it. The recipe has potential as a grown up Mac and Cheese though. Read More
Helpful
(35)
Advertisement
LINDA MCLEAN
Rating: 4 stars
11/18/2008
Made this to go with our fried chicken dinner on Sunday and it was loved by all! When I make mac and cheese I use a lot more cheese then called for and this was no exception. I used one wedge of smoked gouda and one wedge of plain gouda. While making the roux I also added garlic and onion powders, white pepper and dry mustard. Topped the dish with additional cheese and buttered panko crumbs. Awesome and thank you! Read More
Helpful
(28)
startracie
Rating: 4 stars
01/28/2008
This recipe is great, but I added a few things I saw in some gouda mac and cheese at a restaurant: 1 shallot sliced, ham slivered, chives to garnish, and 1 whole head of roasted garlic. It really punched up the flavor and made it absolutely fantastic. Read More
Helpful
(21)
CHENNECHIC
Rating: 5 stars
01/10/2006
Absolutely excellent, even my fussy 3 and 5 years kids loved it. Also very easy to make. Read More
Helpful
(18)
Advertisement
Laura Stach Miller
Rating: 5 stars
03/21/2011
Just made this today. We loved it. I have to admit I am not a measurer but essentially do follow the recommendations. I used smoked gouda and some raclette cheese (french melting cheese) which is mild and adds a lot of creaminess. I also tossed in cream cheese about 4 oz. Here's where I made this AWESOME - I added some crisp bacon to the top. OMG! This was good I felt like I needed a cigarette afterwards. Read More
Helpful
(14)
LIZZIE9
Rating: 4 stars
06/22/2004
I tried this recipe and ended up doubling the amount of Gouda and cutting the amount of noodles in half and that was almost perfect. All in all it was good for something unique but I wouldn't have it more then once a month because the flavor is rather strong. Read More
Helpful
(10)
HOLLISBDOLLIS
Rating: 2 stars
12/06/2004
Gouda flavor was barely present sauce was very soupy. This would be tastier with a more aged gouda than the variety available in my grocery. I will not make this again. Read More
Helpful
(9)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/05/2022