Smoked Gouda Mac and Cheese

Rating: 5 stars 5 star recipe with the follwing modifications. I used 8 oz of smoked gouda and about 5 oz of sharp cheddar. I reduced the amount of milk to 1 and 1/2 cups. I also added a liberal amount of garlic salt. This resulted in a very cheesy sauce and a delicious taste. The gouda is quite strong and next time I may reduce the amount of gouda and increase the amount of cheddar. Also topped with bread crumbs. Helpful (137)

Rating: 4 stars I had a wine & cheese party a few days before making this & used this recipe as a GREAT use for my left over cheeses. I not only used smoked gouda, i used jalapeno havarti & marble cheddar. The key to this recipe is to make your base of the sauce w/ the milk & butter & then keep adding whatever cheese you want to use until the sause is cheesy enough for your taste. I also added a pinch of cayenne & red pepper flakes to kick it up a little.i used probably double of what the recipe called for but I like it really smooth & cheesy, it wasn't bland, it was yummy, would totally make again! Helpful (47)

Rating: 3 stars There isn't enough sauce in this recipe. I would recommend doubling the sauce. I already doubled the amount of cheese in mine. The sauce has a good flavor but there isn't enough of it. The recipe has potential as a grown up Mac and Cheese though. Helpful (35)

Rating: 4 stars Made this to go with our fried chicken dinner on Sunday and it was loved by all! When I make mac and cheese I use a lot more cheese then called for and this was no exception. I used one wedge of smoked gouda and one wedge of plain gouda. While making the roux I also added garlic and onion powders, white pepper and dry mustard. Topped the dish with additional cheese and buttered panko crumbs. Awesome and thank you! Helpful (28)

Rating: 4 stars This recipe is great, but I added a few things I saw in some gouda mac and cheese at a restaurant: 1 shallot sliced, ham slivered, chives to garnish, and 1 whole head of roasted garlic. It really punched up the flavor and made it absolutely fantastic. Helpful (21)

Rating: 5 stars Absolutely excellent, even my fussy 3 and 5 years kids loved it. Also very easy to make. Helpful (18)

Rating: 5 stars Just made this today. We loved it. I have to admit I am not a measurer but essentially do follow the recommendations. I used smoked gouda and some raclette cheese (french melting cheese) which is mild and adds a lot of creaminess. I also tossed in cream cheese about 4 oz. Here's where I made this AWESOME - I added some crisp bacon to the top. OMG! This was good I felt like I needed a cigarette afterwards. Helpful (14)

Rating: 4 stars I tried this recipe and ended up doubling the amount of Gouda and cutting the amount of noodles in half and that was almost perfect. All in all it was good for something unique but I wouldn't have it more then once a month because the flavor is rather strong. Helpful (10)