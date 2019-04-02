Mexican Rice II
This is a wonderful side dish for any Mexican dinner.
This is a wonderful side dish for any Mexican dinner.
This is a great basic rice recipe that is easy to prepare. The only difference between my preparation and the recipe's is that I sauteed the onion before cooking the rice, added fresh minced garlic, and used chicken stock versus broth. Thanks for submitting it.Read More
Good recipe. Easy, and I like easy in a pinch. However I get far more chicken flavor than Mexican flavors. I had to spice mine up with more cumin and some chili powder. I'll probably use this as a base and experiment more with spices.Read More
This has become our families favorite Mexican rice. I made several alterations though: used sea salt (to taste) instead of garlic salt and added 2-3 cloves of garlic (crushed), omitted the cumin, and added 1 packet of "Sazon Goya-Con Cilantro y Tomate." It really adds to that authentic flavor you get in the best Mexican restaurants. The cook time is accurate, but I find that the last 5 min, I need to add a dash of broth to keep it from being too dry.
This rice was so well-liked by my friends that we all agreed that it was the best mexican rice we'd ever had. I followed the recipe exactly the first time that I'd made this, but the second time I didn't have any tomato sauce so I used a 14.5 oz can of diced tomatoes with the juice. I still used the same amount of water and it worked out perfectly. Very yummy!!
I know this is a wonderful recipe. I have been making this for years. I used to go visit my friend and then go watch her mother-in-law cook, This is al most exactly her recipe. The only changes she would make and I still do are use 1/2 tsp cumin seed instead of the graound coumin and also she would use a couple pieces of fresh garlic minced and browned with the onions. The rest is exactly as she made it and MMMMMMMM so good!
I was kind of nervous making this rice because I was craving the rice from my favourite Mexican restaurant, but this turned out great! I omitted the salt and just used fresh minced garlic instead and added some green onions along with the regular onions. I also used olive oil instead and did the 1.5 cups of broth to 0.5 cup tomato sauce and it turned out perfectly! Now I will make this rice when I can't get out to my favourite Mexican restaurant!
Excellent recipe and pretty foolproof. I can rarely even make good plain rice. I followed the recipe to the T with white basmati rice and it came out perfect, just like you'd get in a mexican resturant.
This is an incredibly easy, delicious recipe. I can't think of anything to give it other than 5 stars. I did add 1 tsp minced garlic and since I did not have garlic salt, I used 1/2 tsp garlic powder and a dash of salt with delicious results. I do recommend the rice cooker for rice dishes. If you have one, try it. I love the rice cooker because its easy and fool proof. Sometimes rice can be a pain, so if you are looking to impress, take no chances...just don't eat the thin, scorched layer on the bottom! If you do prefer the stove, here are some tips. 1. Your rice is NOT going to "puff" while being sauteed. I don't know why it said that. Rice will puff, or cook rather, when its completely submerged in liquid. Instead, the first step is meant to give it a more golden color in the end. 2. If you find your rice more "wet" than you'd like, leave on simmer but take off the cover. It will evaporate the extra liquid. 3. To make rice soft: Don't take off the cover while cooking, let your rice stand for about 10 minutes after cooking, then fluff with a wooden spoon, and let stand again for 5 more minutes. 4. If its still not soft enough to eat after cooking, re-cover and cook another 5-10 minutes and refer back to #3. Hope this helps!
I don't think I did anything special but I had NO problems "puffing" the rice. (I guess I got lucky) BUT when I added the tomato sauce, I did add 2 TBLS of picante sauce to bring out the mexican flavor a little better and cut that garlic salt by half! I wasn't crazy about the rice alone by itself BUT we put it in our chicken fajitas and we really liked it alot! (Reminded me of the Chipolte fajitas you can get w/ the rice already inside). I'll make again next time we make burritos/fajitas and use this as a topper. Thanks!
Hey...this is my Mom's recipe :) This is exactly how my mom cooker her rice with only one change. She added minced garlic (instead of garlic salt)at the same time she added the onion. Readers, you will be able to tell the delicious difference fresh garlic will add to this dish! This is a totally authentic mexican rice recipe...TWO THUMBS UP!
Very good base recipe. Mine turned out nice and fluffy. I made sure to brown the rice pretty well (Medium heat is key) before adding the liquid. Don't be scared if it smokes a little in the beginning. Just keep stirring and of course, lower the heat when you feel the need. Once the rice is browned, i make sure the skillet is hot enough so that when i pour in the broth (carefully pls), it will make a bit of that hissing sound of water meeting heat. Very mild compliment to any tasty/spicy Mexican dish. Keeping this and will make again n again. Thanks Mommyto2!
I made this last night and served Take Out-Fake Out Pollo con Crema over it. By itself, the rice is absolutely fantastic--the flavor is not too heavy, not too light. It's perfect. I substituted V8 (5.5 oz.) for the tomato sauce so I wouldn't have leftover tomato sauce to deal with, and otherwise kept the recipe exactly the same. Fabulous, will make again and again.
Nice basic recipe that is easy to use as a base for something with a little more flair. I used fresh minced garlic instead of garlic salt. I added the onions and garlic in with the rice to brown. I also added a seeded chopped jalapeno in this step. Used tomato sauce and half a pint of my own canned tomatoes in with the broth. Also added several generous dashes of dried oregano.
Yay to the AR Exchange for recommending this to me! This is just what I was looking for and I'll be making it again :-). The only changes I made didn't change any ingredients or measurements. Since I don't buy garlic salt, I used fresh garlic and 1/2 tsp of sea salt. I did wash the rice, but then I always wash white rice, and I added the tomato sauce a couple minutes before adding the broth just to cook the tomato flavor a bit, but the measurements are great, as is the flavor! Thank you so much for the recipe. UPDATE 2/28/09: Just made this a second time and had to go by memory since my computer was down that day...STILL AMAZING! The only thing I do differently, is to let it sit, covered, off the heat about 20 minutes after cooking has finished. This time, before letting it sit, I added a cup of partially thawed, frozen sweet peas and carrots on the top and quickly put the lid back on, then fluffed and stirred to mix upon serving. I liked the added flavors and texture. I swear I'm addicted to this rice.
You might like this rice if you are unfamiliar with true, authentic mexican rice; however, if you are familiar with real mexican rice, you will NOT like this at all. This recipe is so bland-- so bland.
Good starter recipe.
This rice was EXCELLENT! I used brown rice and increased chicken broth to 2 1/2 cups. I also replaced tomato sauce with salsa and added 1/2 teaspoon of chile powder. My family loved it!
I tried this recipe for a mexican dinner I made for a family gathering. It was well recieved. I had no problem getting the rice to brown and puff. i think the ones who did were maybe expecting it to be more brown and puffier than it was. i did add some chopped green bell pepper and fresh garlic. I have added this recipe to my personal cookbook and will definately make it again. It is very quick and tasty.
This is the best Mexican rice recipe! We all love it. The only thing I do different is add 2 minced garlic cloves. Also, if I have them, I add 1/4 lb. of roma tomatoes instead of the tomato sauce. To do that, I put the tomatoes and garlic in the blender instead of having to chop either of them.
I love this simple rice dish and make it as a side for all my favorite mexican dishes - it especially goes well w/fajitas
Awsome. Very light and fluffy. I thought my rice wasn't puffy enough, and I thought it was ruined, but I finished it anyway. It turned out perfect. I am going to use some chilie powder next time to make it spicy. I also will use Jasmine Rice next time. Jasmine is a very good rice. It is so light and fluffy. Perfect for making this dish. I like to serve it with my chicken enchiladas recipe that I got off this webdsite. I also will serve it with tacos, and burritos. Thank you for this recipe. It is a family favorite.
I made this exactly as is. It was good and made a nice side to the enchiladas I made. But, it was just a little too much tomatoey flavor. Like other reviewers my rice did not puff, but I did cook until a golden color. If I use this recipe again I will experiment a little, use less tomato, and see what I can come up with.
Great rice recipe. I substituted salsa for the tomato sauce and added frozen corn at the very end.
This rice was excellent!! The only thing I did different was reduce to 1 1/2 cups of chicken broth and 1/2 cup tomato sauce (about half an 8 ounce can). I also added 1 chopped roma tomato. The liquid should not exceed twice the rice amount or the rice will be too mushy and liquid will not be properly absorbed. Instead of broth one can use water and 2 bouillon cubes. The rice came out perfect with those modification and feel free to view the photo. Thank you for the recipe!!
Thank goodness someone finally saved me from boxed Mexican rice. This was delicious and easy to make. The only change I made was to add fresh garlic. I will be serving this with all my Mexican food from now on!
This recipe is pretty close to my recipe except that I brown the rice first and then I add 2 cups of chicken broth,cumin,garlic salt, black pepper, and then about 1/8 of a cup of tomato sauce. You don't want the tomato sauce to overpower the whole dish. I am of hispanic decent and this is the way my mother and her mother always made it.
This is good but next time I'll skip the tomato sauce and add a can of diced tomatoes with the juice..other then that great recipe:)
I've been making this rice for several years now. I love it. I usually make a few changes, but since I've made it so much and have followed the recipe exactly I feel confident enough to rate the original recipe as well as giving my spin. I omit the tomato sauce and add "Rotel" in its place. I also use fresh chopped garlic along with the garlic salt. Another tip (of course you already know this...) don't lift the lid while it's cooking!! Let the steam do it's thing and you'll have great rice.
I used mild salsa instead of tomato sauce, added a little more cumin, and served it with shredded cheddar cheese on top. A great side dish for enchiladas or taco night! Thanks for the great (and easy!) recipe!
this is it! this is a keeper! i cooked it exactly as written and it came out perfectly. the second time i made this i added 1 clove of fresh garlic with the onion and 1 teaspoon of salt (instead of garlic salt) and it came out wonderful. i am super picky with my Mexican rice because i am mexican but this is it! make this for you Hispanic friends and they will be impressed..trust me!!! you won't be sorry. give it a try.
This is the same recipe that I've used for years, but with two additions: 1. I saute onion or chopped shallot in the oil, and then add the rice, which allows the onion/shallot to brown as the rice browns, and 2. I add 1/2 chopped cilantro to the cooked rice, just before serving. The recipe is quite good as written, though- and sometimes, you just want a good, basic version, so as not to "out-do" the rest of your meal. This is a can't-fail dish! :o)
I don't know what happened but I followed the cooking instructions in this recipe exactly. After 25 minutes, the liquid hadn't been absorbed and the rice was still hard and uncooked. I let it simmer for another 25 minutes and it STILL wasn't cooked. Also, I didn't particularly like the cumin flavor in the rice. I have already thrown this recipe away and will look for another one.
This was excellent, my son made this for a large function, there was nothing left. He trippled the recipe. It tasted as good as our favorite restaurant . great recipe. THANKS!!!! Tlgonzalez
Never realized how simple it was to make. Just like eating at a restoraunt. Doubled the cumin because I love the flavor.
Very good! I added a half a chipotle pepper and it added wonderful flavor.
Only change I made was I used green onions as that is what I had on hand.. I had no issues with rice and we will be using this recipe again.. No more box junk for me:) Thanks
A great rice dish as an accompaniment to a cheesy enchiladas recipe or for any time you want a rice dish without cheese.
AWEFUL! Seriously, the rice was dry, crunchy & flavorless. I followed this recipe to the exact also. Don't even bother with this one!
Def better then out of the box -- I will add a smidge more sauce next time. Otherwise it was good!
Very tasty rice. One suggestion: When cooking the rice in oil, cook it by itself until you get it golden brown and puffed. THEN add the cumin and garlic salt. If you add the cumin too early, it darkens the rice and you can't tell when it's done.
My husband liked this recipe well enough, but I wasn't a huge fan. I prefer more of a dry rice, so if I cook this again, I will use less liquid. This was good to add to tacos.
This turned out delicious, even though I goofed and used water instead of chicken broth! I'll be sure to do it "right" the next time LOL! Also, I used jasmine rice instead of long-grain. Jasmine and basmati rice tend to stay fluffier and not as sticky when they're cooked.
Easy to make with a mild, but good flavor. I ended up burning the bottom layer of rice because the burner was up too high, but mixed in it tasted really good!
This was pretty good. I would have liked more seasoning, like coriander, or just taco seasoning. It was also a tad mushy, I think it could do with a bit less chicken broth. The only change I made to the recipe was to use olive oil instead of veg oil, and a little less of it. Update: I actually liked this a little more the next day, when I ate some leftovers. Some of the mushiness dried up in the fridge overnight and it had nice flavour, though still not very Mexican-y.
Although this tasted basically like a rather bland Mexican rice, I had a few problems with it. First, my rice wouldn't brown (we won't even talk about the puffy aspect), although I followed the directions to the letter. Secondly, the rice wouldn't absorb all of the water and tomato sauce, even though I used a little extra rice and cooked it an extra ten minutes. My toddler inhales Mexican rice in a restaurant. He demanded we remove this from his plate. Please tell me what I'm doing wrong!!!
I used OLIVE OIL instead of veg oil. Also used 3/4 TACO SEASONING PKT instead of garlic salt and cumin. Very good and very easy! Thanks for the recipie and the tips!
I've been looking for a great Mexican rice recipe for a long time. Didn't change a thing - this was excellent! I served it with marinated lime-cilantro flank steak. Mmm! UPDATE: I made this again but used 2 T. of oil instead of 3 for a healthier option and it was still just as good!
I didn't love this...sorry.
This is the best I've tried so far. After trying it as written, which was really good, I've made a few changes. Instead of tomato sauce I use enchilada sauce and I also add 1/2 tsp of chili powder and a pinch or two of red pepper or flakes. And my family don't like onions so I just use powder in place of it. On occasion I have sub chicken broth for beef. Its so good either way and the original way. U can't go wrong with this recipe in my opinion. I've made it over 30 times soooo good!!
This was a really quick and easy recipe to make. It's nice to find a recipe to make with things you pretty much have on hand. Thanks for the delicious recipe!!
We liked this. There is nothing overwhelming about the flavor, which meant that all my kids enjoyed it equally. I'll definitely make it again.
I made this as core recipe for making twenty five servings of Spanish rice for our Silver Anniversary dinner. This rice was first to vanish. I also used taco seasoning from this site too as many others. Cumin is not enough. Also I had on hand and used crushed tomatoes instead of tomato sauce. I added green onion, green sweet peppers, and jalapeños at the end. I had 2 cups of left over Mark’s Chili con carne I also added. The hot peppered chili made this rice have a hot bite! This is a great start recipe.
This was excellent! I am NO cook, and have never impressed my husband, UNTIL NOW!! We eat Mexican every Friday night, and this tastes just like the retaurants!! I will make a gain, next time with less garlic salt. It was a tad salty. But other than that, GREAT
Very good and easy to prepare. I made this to put into layered burritos, but I think if I were to serve it as a side dish, I would probably added some mexican stewed tomatoes or something to it to give it even more flavor. P.S. For those of you getting brown colored rice instead of orange, this may be because the cumin is burnt; try adding the spices along with the broth and tomato sauce, instead of while the rice is browning.
It looked gorgeous but the rice really wasn't flavorful. It tasted like really wet regular rice. I even added extra seasonings like garlic and chili powder!
The last time we had tacos for dinner my husband insisted we have Mexican rice with it. So in a pinch I went out and bought the packaged stuff. It was so gross that I vowed that I would NEVER again buy that stuff! I am still having bad dreams about it ;) So, I set out to find a quick and easy recipe and came across this one. I made a few subs: chopped some fresh garlic and added it with the onion. Used about 2 tsp. taco seasoning instead of the cumin and salt, and subbed veggie broth since we are vegan. It was really good! Hubs kept commenting on how good the rice was. I even got my little ones to try(which is a huge feat!) This one's a keeper for sure!
Very good. I liked this and will make again. I used tomato paste mixed with water since I didn't have any tomato sauce on hand. Came out nice.
Was my first time cooking my own mexican rice and it certainly wont be the last !! i have followed this recipe exactly as it was, the only change i made was that i used brown rice, but you wont be able to notice the difference i promise. It tasted flavourful yet subtle i served it with the slow cooker pepper steak recipe and the combination was divine 1
I prepared this recipe as-is. No substitutions or additions added. Upon completion of this recipe, I have found this recipe unsatisfactory. Tweaking is very much needed in this recipe adding salsa, peppers,and garlic will definitely improve the taste. 3-stars for effort.
This is my go to recipe every time I make Mexican rice. Being Puertorrican, I instinctively make rice 'our' way' which uses a slightly different technique and will render a rice that is not the traditional Mexican texture. It will taste right, but will not have the right consistency. My problem was solved by following this recipe!
If you're looking for a perfect mexican rice recipe, look no farther!! I have been looking for a recipe that would be close to what we get at our favorite mexican restaurant in AZ (Popo's in Glendale) and thought I'd give this a try. I made this last night for my weekly "Fiesta Friday" dinner and it was incredible! Everyone raved about how great it was! I doubled my recipe and added garlic and a little bit more cumin, but one major change I made was to use BEEF BROTH instead of chicken...it was perfect! Oh I also put the onions in with the rice while browning it to make sure they were nice and soft. Make sure you take the time to brown your rice -- it made all the difference!! It was fluffy, flavorful and muy delicioso! With the change to beef broth, this was VERY close to Popo's rice. Thanks to Mommyto2 from this mommyto4!! Absolutely fantastic! This will be a regular dish at our Fiesta Fridays!
A very good basic recipe. Easy, fool-proof. My rice didn't puff either, but it did not affect the overall texture or flavor. I like a basic Mexican rice, so this was very pleasing to me. I will use this recipe again.
I use this recipe on Taco Night every time now. I do add cilantro to mine because I love love love cilantro. Great basic easy recipe.
Very good recipe-I was quite pleased with how it turned out. It tastes just like the rice my friend who is from Mexico makes.
I've made this rice dish twice so far and everyone agrees that it was great. The first time was for our Mother's Day fajita/burrito family lunch. I made it a second time as a siding to a vegetable main dish, and I added a can of peas to add some bulk to the rice. For both times, I added 1 tsp of cumin instead of just 1/2 tsp, plus 1 tsp of chili and 1/2 tsp spanish paprika. Love this dish :-)
This is my favorite Mexican rice recipe. I add 1 Tsp. of cumin (I love cumin) and 1 Tsp. of chili powder to give it more flavor and a whole medium onion because it gives it more texture. It's great to serve as a side with enchiladas!
I will never buy a packet of seasoning mix again for Mexican rice. This is so good!
For a dish with only 7 ingredients, this is simple AND tasty!!! My husband and I both agreed that this tastes like the mexican rice served as a side component at our favorite local Mexican eatery!!! I used the EXACT ingredients and cooked the rice in the oil with the onion until the rice was beginning to turn brown... but NOT burn! More like "toasted" was how long I browned it. I then added the spices followed by the broth and the tomato sauce. Truly wonderful!! My search for a simple mexican rice to accompany great Mexican main dishes has ended!! Bravo!!!
This is a good basic recipe for Mexican rice. We used it as a side dish and a topping for the Weeknight Skillet Fajitas recipe from this site. The only changes I made to the rice were to cook the onions (with minced garlic and cumin) first (omitting the garlic salt) and added a small amount of diced jalapeños. Unfortunately, the jalapeños made it extremely hot, so next time I will use diced mild green chili peppers.
This rice is very good! I made a double batch to go with Simple Carnitas from this site. And I'm sure that the way I made the rice was even more spectacular because I used the broth from the carnitas recipe for half of the chicken broth. Next time I will use the carnitas broth for all of it--it was just that good.
I'm going to give this 5 stars. It is a basic Mexican rice dish as written. I added chile powder to give it more flavor, after adding a lot more cumin and not getting the taste I wanted. I also used more onion. Really good basic recipe open to making it your own, depending on your families taste. Thanks for sharing.
This rice was fantastic! I make this all the time and it works with long grain white rice, basmati rice, chicken broth or I've used a bouillion cube and a cup of water. I've done this with 3 T dried minced onion or with fresh minced, it is still good no matter how you fix it. I cut this in half for just 3 of us and it worked out great. Thanks, this was one of the best dishes of mexican rice I've eaten anywhere.
This recipe is so easy and turns out perfect every time. No need to try it out ahead of guest. You can trust this recipe!
THANK YOU SO MUCH! I've never been able to get rice quite right, and this really was "dummy proof"! Simple as can be, and taste great!!!!!!!! To those who "changed it up a bit" and didnt like the taste, the recipe is written to perfection!!!
Great recipe just the way it is. Very flavorful and incredibly easy to make.
Recipe as absolutely delish from what my kiddos said, each came back for helpings. The recipe was very simple and yet easy to do, I doubled the recipe and still had a nice bit left over. There wasn't any complaints, the seasonings were very good from what I sampled. I love cumin!! I can say I normally do spanish rice, but this was 10x easier and quicker to do and better then a 99 cent pouch version anyday!! Will be making again. But to the exception, I think I'll be adding 1/2 cup of diced green bell peppers just for added contrast. Thanks again. The family approves.
I add garlic. Otherwise change nothing. My go to Mexican rice recipe. Also good with chopped green pepper. It's the only recipe I bother making. Delish!
Didn't wait until the rice puffed, lightly browned was good enough. Got the feeling, any longer would have burned the rice before puffing it. Was pretty good, I'd make again but use a better pasta sauce to have a fuller flavour.
This is a common reciepe in my home. I brown the rice that really takes it up a notch. brown watch the pan stir often the browner the better.
Followed the recipe exactly and this turned out really well! I will be making this with all my Mexican meals now....much better than anything out of a packet. We loved it!
What are people thinking! This is the most bland stuff I've ever had! If a restaurant served this to me, I'd demand my money back. Definitely won't be making this again.
I make this rice all the time and what I do differently is use 1 can (14.5 oz.) diced tomatoes (do not strain away liquid, use that too) and garlic powder instead of garlic salt and use regular salt to taste. I do not use chicken broth just plain water (1 1/2 cups). When browning the rice, it will not puff in the pan. It expands once it simmering in the pot. I grew up eating this rice all the time and I decided to change from tomato sauce because that was all I could taste and using diced tomatoes gives it a nice light flavor/color and you can taste the rice as it all blends very nicely. Try it, you'll like it!
This was so good! I made a few of my own additions, but basically stayed true to the recipe. What I did to make this recipe my own was I used fresh garlic instead of garlic salt. I feel like it just gives the dish a better taste. I increased the amout of chopped onion and used 1 can of Rotel in place of the tomato sauce. The end result was incredible. I will definitely be using this recipe again. I made it for company tonight and they wanted a "doggy bag" to take home with them! That is a very good sign that the meal was a success!
This recipe has become a staple in my house! I was skeptical at first because the recipe I used to use for Mexican rice was so much more complicated, but this has given me consistently wonderful results time and time again. The texture is perfect, the taste is beautiful. The only thing I can say is that as written, it is a little bland. When stirring in the cumin, I also ad about a half a teaspoon each of chili powder and dried oregano, sometimes other things depending what I have on hand. Overall a fantastic recipe! Thanks, Mommyto2!
This mexican rice recipe is the best and is insanely easy and fun to make! My teenaged son made it (with a little guidance from me). Allow me to pass along one suggestion that I followed from another reviewer - use the homemade 'Taco Seasoning I' from this site as your spice. I used about 1 1/2 t. instead of the garlic salt and cumin. So good!
Very good, I followed recipe exactly and was very pleased with this rice.
Great easy recipe, perfect side as the main submission says.
Excellent recipe! We enjoyed this with the Salsa Chicken, and Buffy's Refried Beans, all from this site. Seasonings and cook times were right on. Thank you for a great recipe Mommyto2!
Another quick and tasty trick is to use a jar of salsa instead of the tomato sauce, onion, etc. Puree the salsa and broth( or water) in a blender and then add the mixture to the browned rice to cook. It gives great flavor and requires no chopping!
Made this over the weekend with enchiladas and my friend and I absolutely loved it. I will definitely be making this again. Couldn't ask for a better-tasting recipe that is fairly cheap and simple to make. Thanks for posting!
I gave it 4 stars only because it was just a tad bland for us and that was even after doctoring it up by using 1/2 cup of medium salsa (next time I'll use hot), substituting 1/2 tsp of garlic powder for the garlic salt and upping the onion to a medium diced onion. Simple to make, however, and we'll make it again with the changes.
Rice turned out really good. I did use a little more cumin but other than that I followed the recipe as written.
So, I made this for the first time while hosting a party. Using a long grain brown rice, I scaled the recipe 3-fold and substituted McCormick's Taco seasoning which I buy in a large container from Costco. I also used a can of tomato paste since I didn't have tomato sauce and adjusted with some water. I also made it ahead in my dutch oven, then reheated about 1/2 hour before serving, again checking that there was enough moisture in the pot so it wouldn't dry out. Everything else, I followed the same, and it turned out great! The fact that my 11 and 8 year olds liked it was an additional benefit. I will definitely make this recipe again!
This mexican rice is authentic! I use olive oil instead of vegetable oil, add poblano peppers- chopped- to the rice when it's cooking, and add a 1/2 tsp or so of chili powder, and this is awesome! I also just use a whole 8 oz. can of tomato sauce, use chicken boillioun instead of chicken broth and cook it a few minutes more- it is SO good!
Good base recipe. I added about 2 tsp chili powder, 2 tsp garlic powder, and one 10 oz. can drained, no salt added, corn and it was perfect! I also grated my onion (1/2 medium yellow onion) into the pot since I don't care for the texture of chopped onion.
I have always sucked at making any sort or Mexican rice. To the point I just resorted to the yucky box stuff. This recipe changed my rice making life! I think the key is to take your time browning the rice. I cooked it on a medium type heat for several minutes, stirring it frequently. Do not leave the stove unattended. Was just great. I did take others advice and used taco seasoning (and the cumin), and used salsa instead of tomato sauce. Either way, I don't think you can go wrong. My husband could not stop talking about it. Making it again tonight, gonna try the tomato sauce this time.
This was excellent! I followed the instructions exactly, but added a little bit of Tastefully Simple Fiesta Party Dip Mix to spice it up. After it was done on the stove top. I needed to keep it warm, so I put it in the oven covered and it did not dry it out at all. Even the next day microwaved for leftovers, it was excellent.
Very easy,very quick and very tasty.I didn't have tomato sauce so i chopped 1/2 tomato instead and it turned out great.