Mexican Rice II

This is an incredibly easy, delicious recipe. I can't think of anything to give it other than 5 stars. I did add 1 tsp minced garlic and since I did not have garlic salt, I used 1/2 tsp garlic powder and a dash of salt with delicious results. I do recommend the rice cooker for rice dishes. If you have one, try it. I love the rice cooker because its easy and fool proof. Sometimes rice can be a pain, so if you are looking to impress, take no chances...just don't eat the thin, scorched layer on the bottom! If you do prefer the stove, here are some tips. 1. Your rice is NOT going to "puff" while being sauteed. I don't know why it said that. Rice will puff, or cook rather, when its completely submerged in liquid. Instead, the first step is meant to give it a more golden color in the end. 2. If you find your rice more "wet" than you'd like, leave on simmer but take off the cover. It will evaporate the extra liquid. 3. To make rice soft: Don't take off the cover while cooking, let your rice stand for about 10 minutes after cooking, then fluff with a wooden spoon, and let stand again for 5 more minutes. 4. If its still not soft enough to eat after cooking, re-cover and cook another 5-10 minutes and refer back to #3. Hope this helps!