Mexican Rice II

3129 Ratings
  • 5 2010
  • 4 797
  • 3 210
  • 2 65
  • 1 47

This is a wonderful side dish for any Mexican dinner.

By Mommyto2

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
167 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium heat and add rice. Cook, stirring constantly, until puffed and golden. While rice is cooking, sprinkle with salt and cumin.

    Advertisement

  • Stir in onions and cook until tender. Stir in tomato sauce and chicken broth; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low, cover and simmer for 20 to 25 minutes. Fluff with a fork.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
291 calories; protein 4.8g; carbohydrates 42.4g; fat 11g; cholesterol 2.5mg; sodium 1095.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/09/2022