"Burnt" Basque Cheesecake

I rarely post a trendy recipe while it's still trendy. But this 'burnt' cheesecake method deserved the hype; baking it in a very hot oven delivers a beautiful, dark exterior full of bittersweet notes that make the light, creamy cheesecake interior seem even more rich and flavorful. Plus, this method is just plain easier--just remember the parchment paper. So, if you've not had much luck with traditional cheesecake methods, you should stop trying and make this exclusively.
Made per recipe....and it was incredible. The hardest part is the buttering of the pan...and waiting...really. Well unless you forget to let the cheese come to room temp. Awesome recipe...going to have a slice now!
We increased the recipe by 33% so it would better fit our 10” spring pan. We didn’t have parchment and also forgot to butter the pan. Now worries! Still came out delicious. Perfection, and it was very easy to prepare. We baked at 380f for 65-70 minutes in an convection oven. Thanks Chef John
Make this all at once, in a blender (yay, blenders and flip flops!) at 1/3 for a 5" springform. Today, I made a 9" springform (requested by the ONE other in the household, yeah, it's THAT good!). I only: Add the zest and juice of one medium lemon. Use Splenda at 60-70% instead of sugar. Yes, it isn't very sweet yet makes room/yearns for toppings! Yay, toppings! This is so easy and quick. Make it, NOW! Goes great with daiquiris :-}
This is the fourth time I’ve used this recipe and it is just divine! I slightly reduced the sugar level to 3/4 cup(and a bit more but less than 1 cup), used five eggs instead of four and started the burnt process(increase the temperature to 220) at around 48 min. Always a favorite!
I read some reviews for a similar recipe that said it was too eggy, so I changed the recipe to 2 cups sugar, 1 tsp vanilla just to make sure. Mine turned out amazing, however it still had the slight egg taste taste to it so I would recommend 2 cups sugar, 1 tbsp vanilla. Maybe some fresh vanilla paste as well to really pull it in. I will be serving mine with a blueberry/blackberry compote.
It was first time for me to try this recipe but it went almost well. I cooked with 400g cream cheese, 2 large and 1 small egg, with 15cm cake pan. Baking time was 50mins in total (45mins: 200 degrees C, 5mins: 220 degrees C). For the next time, make with half volume of ingredients for 15cm pan. baking time should be less than 40 mins at 200 degrees C, and last 5 mins 220 degrees C. Anyway, at this time the topper part burnt a bit much, but inside was so moist and tasty. Me and my daughter love it!
09/10/2021
This recipe was: *Super easy to put together *Uses readily available ingredients *Creamy, tangy, sweet, delicious *Better the second day Tips: *I was able to halve the listed amounts and use a 6" pan for a smaller cheesecake (Bake at 400* for 20 min and 5 min at 425* to finish) *This tastes best when it's not completely set, creating a creamy, pudding-like center *Cake should be very jiggly when you take it out of the oven *It's ok to only have a slightly caramelized top. It will still taste amazing, maybe even better
