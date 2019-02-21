Air Fryer Coconut Shrimp

Coconut shrimp come out great in the air fryer, and are served with a simple spicy honey-lime dip.

By SUSUMILLER

Ingredients

Directions

  • Stir together flour and pepper in shallow dish. Lightly beat eggs in a second shallow dish. Stir together coconut and panko in a third shallow dish. Hold each shrimp by the tail, dredge in flour mixture, and shake off excess. Then dip floured shrimp in egg, and allow any excess to drip off. Finally, dredge in coconut mixture, pressing to adhere. Place on a plate. Coat shrimp well with cooking spray.

  • Preheat air fryer to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Place 1/2 the shrimp in the air fryer and cook about 3 minutes. Turn shrimp over and continue cooking until golden, about 3 minutes more. Season with 1/4 teaspoon salt. Repeat with remaining shrimp.

  • Meanwhile, whisk together honey, lime juice, and serrano chile in small bowl for the dip.

  • Sprinkle fried shrimp with cilantro and serve with dip.

Cook's Note:

You can substitute the serrano chile with 2 teaspoons crushed red pepper.

Editor's Note:

This recipe calls for about 24 shrimp.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
236 calories; protein 13.8g; carbohydrates 27.6g; fat 9.1g; cholesterol 147.1mg; sodium 316.4mg. Full Nutrition
