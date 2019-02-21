Air Fryer Coconut Shrimp

10.16.19 What a good recipe, liked everything about it. Have been trying to use my air fryer more, and this recipe’s a keeper. Nice break from traditional deep-fried coconut shrimp, and they cooked perfectly at a total of 6 minutes. The shrimp had nice presentation, were crispy with a very tender bite, and I wouldn’t change a thing in this recipe. I didn’t use the dipping sauce this time, rather used a thin-downed version of Bahamian Marmalade Barbecue Sauce, another recipe on this site. Recipes like this are making me an air fryer convert! Thanks for sharing your recipe.
I don’t know if it was my air fryer but I had to double the cooking time (6 min each side) bc the shrimps were not cooked enough. Sprinkled shrimp with sea salt and pepper then put in bridge about 30 min before air frying. Easy recipe. Was a bit bland. My kid liked it.
10.16.19 What a good recipe, liked everything about it. Have been trying to use my air fryer more, and this recipe’s a keeper. Nice break from traditional deep-fried coconut shrimp, and they cooked perfectly at a total of 6 minutes. The shrimp had nice presentation, were crispy with a very tender bite, and I wouldn’t change a thing in this recipe. I didn’t use the dipping sauce this time, rather used a thin-downed version of Bahamian Marmalade Barbecue Sauce, another recipe on this site. Recipes like this are making me an air fryer convert! Thanks for sharing your recipe.
Great recipe! My spouse liked it so much, he even complimented me. Only change made was that I refrigerated for an hour after breading and then sprayed with oil and cooked. From experience, this allows the breading to dry and adhere.
I don’t know if it was my air fryer but I had to double the cooking time (6 min each side) bc the shrimps were not cooked enough. Sprinkled shrimp with sea salt and pepper then put in bridge about 30 min before air frying. Easy recipe. Was a bit bland. My kid liked it.
Really good recipe! I didnt make the dipping sauce, but it turns out that i didnt need it. It was good by itself. I will definitely be putting this recipe in my dinner rotation, especially since my toddler loved it.
On the positive side, the breading stayed on nice. I had to cook it a lot longer than 6 minutes. It really didn't have any flavor at all. It needs some seasoning added to the flour. I made my own sauce which was good.
I made this. My shrimp were big. It was 4 minutes per side. Also it would be better with sweetened coconut and red pepper flakes. The shredded coconut did not stick to the shrimp. It was a lot of work btw. The air fryer only cooks about 6-8 at a time
Super good! Easy to make! The honey sauce is a bit to thin for me with those measurements. Next time I think I’ll try less lime, but I also used honey straight from a bee farm. So maybe that’s why the consistency was like that!
After reading other reviews it sounded as this recipe could use a few modifications. Many reviewers stated that the shrimp came out bland. With this in mind I added a half tablespoon of Salt Sisters Key West Seafood Rub and Seasoning to the flour mixture and added milk to the egg mixture to thin it out a bit. Also, as I did not have any unsweetened coconut flakes I used the sweetened coconuts flakes I had on hand. My wife and our guests thought the shrimp were very delicious and flavorful ever without the dipping sauce. To address the cooking time I butterflied the shrimp, decreased the cooking temperature to 350 degrees (bake setting on our Pampered Chef air fryer) and increased the cooking time to 10 minutes. I put the shrimp around the edge of the trays, leaving a space in the center. After 4 minutes of cooking I swapped the trays around and cooked another 4 minutes. At 8 minutes I turned all the shrimp over and cooked for 2 more minutes. The shrimp were done perfectly and crispy. I ended up making my own dipping sauce out of sweet chili sauce, the key west rub, dried Valencia orange peel, chili garlic sauce, crystallized ginger, green onion and fresh lime juice.
This was super easy and I plan to make it again. I went to four different stores to find unsweetened coconut, and in the end my family felt they could barely taste the coconut. It might be because I used shredded and not flaked.
I was a bit skeptical but this turned out wonderful. I didn’t make the dip since we made tacos with the shrimp. Great dinner with a 5 star rating from my husband (who reserves five star rating for the best of the best!).
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.