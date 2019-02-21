Air Fryer Coconut Shrimp

After reading other reviews it sounded as this recipe could use a few modifications. Many reviewers stated that the shrimp came out bland. With this in mind I added a half tablespoon of Salt Sisters Key West Seafood Rub and Seasoning to the flour mixture and added milk to the egg mixture to thin it out a bit. Also, as I did not have any unsweetened coconut flakes I used the sweetened coconuts flakes I had on hand. My wife and our guests thought the shrimp were very delicious and flavorful ever without the dipping sauce. To address the cooking time I butterflied the shrimp, decreased the cooking temperature to 350 degrees (bake setting on our Pampered Chef air fryer) and increased the cooking time to 10 minutes. I put the shrimp around the edge of the trays, leaving a space in the center. After 4 minutes of cooking I swapped the trays around and cooked another 4 minutes. At 8 minutes I turned all the shrimp over and cooked for 2 more minutes. The shrimp were done perfectly and crispy. I ended up making my own dipping sauce out of sweet chili sauce, the key west rub, dried Valencia orange peel, chili garlic sauce, crystallized ginger, green onion and fresh lime juice.