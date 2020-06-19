Homemade Chili Crisp

5
2 Ratings
  • 5 2
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

With tons of texture and crunch, this is a delicious and super easy homemade chili crisp recipe. The oil is infused with Asian flavors and then poured over red chili pepper flakes, making a punchy condiment.

Recipe by Diana71

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
20
Yield:
20 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

20
Original recipe yields 20 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring oil, shallots, garlic, star anise, and cinnamon to a simmer in a medium saucepan over medium saucepan. Continue simmering, swishing oil around occasionally, until garlic and shallots are browned, about 20 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Mix red pepper flakes, ginger, soy sauce, sugar, mushroom powder, and salt together in a medium bowl.

  • Strain shallot mixture through a fine mesh sieve over the ginger-pepper flake mixture. Let garlic and shallot pieces cool in sieve before stirring back into the infused oil. Pour into a glass container with a top and chill until ready to use.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
171 calories; protein 1g; carbohydrates 5.1g; fat 17.3g; sodium 150.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/27/2022