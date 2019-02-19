Barbecue Pineapple Chicken

A very easy chicken recipe to throw together for the grill. It's delicious! Tweak it to suit your taste, I know you'll enjoy it!

By DEIRDRE7

prep:
10 mins
cook:
1 hr 10 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
2 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Mix barbecue sauce, pineapple, garlic powder, and chili powder together in a bowl.

  • Lay chicken legs in a 9x13-inch baking dish. Pour barbecue sauce mixture on top, making sure to coat all of the chicken. Cover with aluminum foil.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 1 hour.

  • Remove chicken from the oven and let cool 1 hour.

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for medium heat and lightly oil the grate.

  • Place baked chicken on the hot grill and cook until browned on each side, 10 to 15 minutes.

Editor's Note:

Nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of sauce ingredients. The actual amount of sauce consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
666 calories; protein 41.2g; carbohydrates 71.7g; fat 22.5g; cholesterol 142.9mg; sodium 2016.6mg. Full Nutrition
