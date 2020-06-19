Quick Pickled Radishes

Pickled radishes add a nice flavor to so many things, including salads, noodle bowls, tacos, and brisket sandwiches. They're even great on their own! They're easily customizable with different spices and seasonings. These are ready in minutes, but the flavor only gets better overnight. They will turn a lovely shade of pink the longer they sit. Use a mandoline slicer for quick, even slicing. Will keep for several weeks.

Recipe by France C

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
5 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place radish slices into a pint-sized jar with a lid.

  • Heat vinegar and water in a small non-reactive saucepan over medium heat; whisk in sugar and salt until just dissolved. Remove from heat and add star anise pod, cumin seed, and black peppercorns. Let cool slightly for 5 to 10 minutes.

  • Pour liquid over radishes. Cover and let cool to room temperature, then refrigerate.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
17 calories; protein 0.3g; carbohydrates 3.9g; fat 0.1g; sodium 591.2mg. Full Nutrition
