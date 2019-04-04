Easy Asian Quinoa

I threw this quinoa together while trying to make a dish with what I had left in my kitchen. To my surprise, it was wonderful and easy!

By stacykaryn

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Directions

  • Bring water and quinoa to a boil in a saucepan. Reduce heat to medium-low, cover, and simmer until quinoa is tender, 15 to 20 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, butter in a medium saucepan. Add zucchini, mushrooms, garlic, and ginger; cook and stir until tender, 8 to 10 minutes. Stir in 1 tablespoon soy sauce and hoisin sauce.

  • Mix remaining soy sauce into the cooked quinoa; scoop into a serving bowl. Top with the vegetable mixture. Garnish with furikake seasoning and sea salt.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
306 calories; protein 9.1g; carbohydrates 40g; fat 11.9g; cholesterol 23mg; sodium 928.8mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

