Easy Asian Quinoa
Servings Per Recipe: 4
Calories: 306
% Daily Value *
protein: 9.1g 18 %
carbohydrates: 40g 13 %
dietary fiber: 4.8g 19 %
sugars: 5g
fat: 11.9g 18 %
saturated fat: 5.8g 29 %
cholesterol: 23mg 8 %
vitamin a iu: 468.5IU 9 %
niacin equivalents: 2.7mg 21 %
vitamin b6: 0.5mg 28 %
vitamin c: 18.5mg 31 %
folate: 109.1mcg 27 %
calcium: 46.5mg 5 %
iron: 5.9mg 33 %
magnesium: 110.2mg 39 %
potassium: 531.6mg 15 %
sodium: 928.8mg 37 %
thiamin: 0.2mg 16 %
calories from fat: 107.3
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
