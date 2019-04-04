Peruvian Green Chile Sauce (Aji Verde)
Servings Per Recipe: 6
Calories: 151.4
% Daily Value *
protein: 0.4g 1 %
carbohydrates: 1.4g
dietary fiber: 0.5g 2 %
sugars: 0.4g
fat: 16.4g 25 %
saturated fat: 2.3g 12 %
cholesterol: 3.5mg 1 %
vitamin a iu: 711.6IU 14 %
niacin equivalents: 0.2mg 2 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 7 %
vitamin c: 5.9mg 10 %
folate: 9.6mcg 2 %
calcium: 9.6mg 1 %
iron: 0.3mg 2 %
magnesium: 4.1mg 2 %
potassium: 68.9mg 2 %
sodium: 82.9mg 3 %
calories from fat: 147.6
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved