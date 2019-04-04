Peruvian Green Chile Sauce (Aji Verde)

Rating: 5 stars
4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This is one of my favorite dips for bread. I also use it as a condiment for grilled steaks and pork chops. It's smooth, spicy, and very addictive! If you want even more spice, add additional jalapeno peppers.

By t-licious

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine olive oil, cilantro, jalapenos, mayonnaise, and garlic in a blender and puree. Slowly add as little water as needed to create a smooth, creamy consistency. Season with white wine vinegar and salt.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
151 calories; protein 0.4g; carbohydrates 1.4g; fat 16.4g; cholesterol 3.5mg; sodium 82.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (5)

billybob g
Rating: 5 stars
03/14/2019
This sauce is delicious!!! Easy and fast to make. I also serve with corn or potatoes. Read More
