Roasted Acorn Squash with Apples and Cranberries

Rating: 5 stars
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Nutty, savory, tart, and sweet... This acorn squash makes a great autumn side dish that's even better the next day, and perfect for Thanksgiving! Serve with roasted chicken or turkey. This can also be tossed with white or brown rice for a complete meal.

By All.Around.The.Kitchen

prep:
30 mins
cook:
1 hr 20 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
1 hr 55 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Place squash into a large pot of boiling water; boil for 15 to 20 minutes. Transfer squash to a large bowl of ice cold water and set aside until cool enough to handle, 5 to 10 minutes.

  • Peel squash along the ridges using a vegetable peeler, then use a teaspoon or grapefruit spoon to dig out peel in the valleys of the squash. Slice squash in half and remove seeds and stem. Cut remaining squash into bite-sized chunks.

  • Combine squash, apples, celery, onion, and dried cranberries in a large bowl.

  • Combine brown sugar, salt, cinnamon, and nutmeg in a small bowl. Add to squash mixture and toss well to combine. Pour mixture into the prepared baking dish. Add water and dot the top with butter. Sprinkle with walnuts.

  • Bake, uncovered, in the preheated oven until squash is fork-tender, about 1 hour. Add some liquid halfway through to prevent drying out, if necessary. Serve hot.

Cook's Note:

You can use a broth of your choice instead of water, if preferred.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
226 calories; protein 2.9g; carbohydrates 41.2g; fat 8g; cholesterol 7.6mg; sodium 185mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

Reviews:
wfrancesco
Rating: 5 stars
11/25/2019
This is so good!! I think this is going to be a Thanksgiving staple for us from now on. I made 1/2 the recipe one time without chopped walnuts to check it out. My wife and I really liked it and plan to make it for company on the big day. Definitely a holiday keeper. Read More
Rita
Rating: 5 stars
12/15/2021
Very nice dish. Read More
