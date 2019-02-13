Instant Pot® Shepherd's Pie

This family friendly shepherd's pie uses ground beef (instead of the traditional lamb), and your Instant Pot® or multi-cooker pressure cooker to prepare the filling and potatoes.

By fabeveryday

prep:
10 mins
cook:
35 mins
additional:
15 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
  • Turn on a multi-functional pressure cooker (such as Instant Pot®) and select Saute function. Heat oil and add ground beef, onion, garlic, salt, and pepper. Cook until ground beef has browned and onions are soft and translucent, about 5 minutes. Stir in tomato paste, Worcestershire sauce, and thyme. Pour in beef broth and add frozen peas and carrots. Stir until everything is well blended and turn off Saute function.

  • Place your Instant Pot's® metal collapsible trivet in the pot so that it rests a little bit above the meat mixture. Place the peeled potatoes on top of the trivet. Close and lock the lid. Select high pressure according to manufacturer's instructions. Set timer for 15 minutes if potatoes are on the smaller side or 20 minutes if they are medium or large. Allow 10 to 15 minutes for pressure to build.

  • Release pressure using the natural-release method according to manufacturer's instructions for 10 minutes. Release remaining pressure carefully using the quick-release method according to manufacturer's instructions, about 5 minutes. Open the lid and transfer potatoes to a bowl. Turn off Instant Pot® and carefully remove the metal trivet (it will be hot).

  • Add half-and-half, butter, and garlic salt to bowl with the potatoes. Mash until well blended.

  • Set an oven rack about 6 inches from the heat source and preheat the oven's broiler.

  • Assemble the pie by pouring the meat mixture from the Instant Pot® into an 8-inch square baking pan. Spoon the mashed potatoes over the meat mixture and spread out evenly.

  • Broil the shepherd's pie in the preheated oven until the top starts to golden and brown, about 3 minutes.

Cook's Note:

Feel free to use margarine in place of butter.

Per Serving:
347 calories; protein 18.2g; carbohydrates 29.4g; fat 18g; cholesterol 64.9mg; sodium 576.4mg. Full Nutrition
