Instant Pot® Shepherd's Pie

I am giving 5 stars because I imagine if done properly and by someone who has ever cooked anything before, this recipe will be just fine. I am mainly commenting because while reading reviews I noticed that some of the negative reviews are from people super concerned about what it is called. I could care less if it is called cottage pie or shepard’s Pie and could’ve gone the rest of my life without knowing the difference. If that makes me an “idiot” then so be it! Ha ?? All my life I have eaten Shepard’s Pie with different types of veggies and seasonings and even some without veggies all together and I am pretty sure it was always prepared with BEEF! Thank you all for teaching me something new today!
This was very easy to prepare, and was so lovely you'd think it involved a lot more effort than it actually did. I used ground lamb instead of beef and drained the fat after browning. Next time I may use a little less broth, or maybe serve it with crusty bread for dipping!
I followed the instructions with the exception of using sweet potatoes because that's what I had in the house. While the potatoes turned out lovely, I think this might not be the best way to make a shepherd's pie. The broth diluted all those delicious flavors and seasonings in the meat and veggies. Also, even though I drained it, it was far too watery at the end.
Shepherds, Cottage, Meat & Potato Pie. Call it what you want, it’s really good! I added mushrooms and zucchini. Still don’t care what it’s called. It’s easy, a great use of the instant pot, and delicious. Thanks for the recipe. We will definitely enjoy having again soon.
I adjusted a few items to my tasting: Added smoky flavor, Rosemary, Sage, chili powder, and Himalayan salt to the meat. And I always at least double the amount of garlic needed because I love garlic. To the potatos I added Queso and Sharp Cheddar, Paprika (gonna try smoked paprika next time), bacon, and omited the cream. Yes,it was very liquidy...but that liquid was DELICIOUS. Next time I will drain that liquid and save as a base for another recipe. Maybe add it to a pot roast or soup for an extra bang? I also added Slap Ya Mama and a tad bit of hot sauce on my plate of it, holy smokes...yes!
It was easy to make, tasted great and my picky husband enjoyed it! We even had the leftovers the next night. He is not a fan of leftovers and thought it was even better the second day. A great comfort food. I will cut back on the liquid the next time, maybe 6 oz instead of 6.
I will totally make this again! I had to sub a homemade pan gravy from last night for the Worcestershire sauce & tomato paste because I did not have those things. I am excited to remake this when I have all the right ingredients on hand.
The flavor is spot on and worth the effort. The only problem with the recipe is the amount of liquid at the end. The meat was swimming in broth at the end. Way too much liquid. I did not drain the meat after sauteing, so not sure if that's the problem or not. If that doesn't work, then drain the meat mixture before adding the mashed potatoes. Oh, I also used cream cheese instead of half and half.
I agree with some of the others that this recipe is too soupy; and because of that, I believe the flavor was diluted. I did like the way of doing the potatoes in the Instant Pot and adding garlic salt with 1/2 and 1/2 to I'll keep that tip.
It was very good, but way too liquidy. I had to use a colander scoop to drain it before serving. Maybe it is because I used frozen corn and fresh carrots? My potatoes were also on the small side, so the mashed potatoes didn't cover the whole dish, but that is what I had on hand. I topped it off with slices of Clearfield American cheese. I would try it again.
This was delicious and very easy to make. I'm giving it 4 stars because it leaves out an important step....I felt that the beef mixture needed to be drained before assembling. I did add back approx. 1/2 cup of the liquid to keep it moist but not soupy. Otherwise definitely a keeper and I'll make this again. Thanks
Very easy recipe and it turned out fantastic! Everyone loved it! I used a pastry piper to apply the potatoes on the top of the meat (like Gordon Ramsey does) and I added shredded cheese to the top before I broiled it. Presentation was great and they ate it all up! I will make this again! Thanks for the recipe!
I used mixed vegetables and put a little shredded cheese on top. I thought the potatoes were perfect, the recipe had a little too much broth, I used garlic powder since I didnt have any fresh garlic on hand. I think it definitely needs fresh garlic! Over all it was simple and tasty.
BURNED in Instant Pot. How can it not with only 1 c. broth for all those ingredients? I even added another 1-½ cups of broth before cooking — and it still burned. I was careful to scrape the bottom well before cooking too, but it burned nonetheless. I removed ingredients, washed pot, aded ingredients back in, added a lot more water, and it BURNED a second time.
I love the ease of making this in the IP and just popping it under the broiler to crisp up the mashed potatoes. Flavors were a big hit but it was a bit liquidy, might want to drain some off next time when taking the meat filling out of the IP. Used ground turkey and 2% milk instead of half & half.
I added homemade deer sausage in with my burger. I added mushrooms and peppers, plus I substituted green beans for the peas. I also added a sprinkle of cheese and real bacon bits to top before I broiled it. It was yummy! Next time, I plan to spice it up more though. A girl needs spice!
