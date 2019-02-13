Instant Pot® Shepherd's Pie

I am giving 5 stars because I imagine if done properly and by someone who has ever cooked anything before, this recipe will be just fine. I am mainly commenting because while reading reviews I noticed that some of the negative reviews are from people super concerned about what it is called. I could care less if it is called cottage pie or shepard’s Pie and could’ve gone the rest of my life without knowing the difference. If that makes me an “idiot” then so be it! Ha ?? All my life I have eaten Shepard’s Pie with different types of veggies and seasonings and even some without veggies all together and I am pretty sure it was always prepared with BEEF! Thank you all for teaching me something new today!

