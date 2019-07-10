Kung Pao Chicken Without Peanuts

This is an adaptation of the traditional kung pao chicken recipe. It's not quite as spicy, but still has a little kick. It's great for picky eaters or those with nut allergies. Serve with steamed white rice or egg noodles.

Recipe by Samantha Biddlecom

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Combine soy sauce, lemon juice, ginger, and garlic in a large glass bowl. Add cubed chicken, cover, and refrigerate for 30 minutes.

  • Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Use a slotted spoon to add just chicken to the skillet, reserving marinade in the bowl. Cook until chicken is no longer pink in the middle and juices run clear, about 5 minutes. Transfer chicken to a plate.

  • Add green onions and bell pepper to the hot skillet. Cook over medium-high heat for 1 to 2 minutes. Return chicken to the skillet.

  • Stir cornstarch into the bowl with the reserved marinade. Pour into skillet with chicken and vegetables and increase heat to high. Cook, stirring constantly, until sauce thickens, about 5 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
289 calories; protein 22.5g; carbohydrates 20.3g; fat 13.7g; cholesterol 64.6mg; sodium 2023.9mg. Full Nutrition
