Kung Pao Chicken Without Peanuts

This is an adaptation of the traditional kung pao chicken recipe. It's not quite as spicy, but still has a little kick. It's great for picky eaters or those with nut allergies. Serve with steamed white rice or egg noodles.
This was nothing like any Kung Pao that I've ever eaten, and it's usually one of my favorite take-out dishes. The lemon (which I've never seen in Kung Pao chicken) was way too overpowering. It doesn't belong at all. The recipe states it's not "as spicy" as other versions. Well it's not spicy *at all* - there are no spicy ingredients in this recipe. I added some crushed red pepper on top for a bit of heat. There is also a lot of ground ginger, so you'll probably want to cut back on that. I halved it, and that was plenty. On the plus side, the cook time is spot on.
