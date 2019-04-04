Creamy Keto Chicken-Poblano Soup

I made this for dinner last night. Amazing! I changed It up a little. I used about four cups of chicken broth instead of the 10 oz the recipe suggested. I added about 1/4 teaspoon of taco seasoning. We put shedded Mexican cheese and avocado over ours. Cannot wait to have it again.
My daughter-in-law made this and added frozen shrimp. She said it was delicious!
Rich and creamy. I don t have an insta pot cooked on stovetop. Came out perfect. I used chicken breast instead of thighs. Green onions and himalayan salt. Will make again!!
This was delicious, but I changed a few things up. I browned the chicken and then cooked the onions in the juices from the chicken. I cooked the pablano whole and then chopped it in the food processor with half of the cream cheese. I will use 2 pablanos next time. I also added cumin and Mexican oregano. Awesome recipe!!
Great flavor and easy. I Added a little celery, garlic, and chicken stock. Delicious!
I followed the recipe exactly. I'm not a fan of really spicy foods and debated about using only half of the poblano but it was great. I removed the seeds and chopped it into pieces. I loved the soup but would give it 4.5 stars. It wasn't creamy enough for me. I reheated the leftover the next night in the IP on the Steam setting for 5 minutes which was longer than necessary maybe 3 minutes. Before reheating I mixed in about 1/2 cup of cooked rice and the soup was perfect!
Thank you Pattie. This is really good. I added some additional vegetables (carrots, green beans) because I like veggies in my soup, but it doesn't really need them. It tastes like Mexican cheese dip and would be really good served with tortillas, but of course, not for a keto diet. I also didn't use 8 oz. of cream cheese but probably more like 4 or 5 oz. and it was very creamy and good. The tomatoes, peppers and cheese make a great combination. I'll make this again.
I had turkey to use up so that instead of chicken. I replaced the water with 2 cups of half and half and omit poblano. Lots of changes so its maybe not fair to judge but very simple to make.