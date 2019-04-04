Creamy Keto Chicken-Poblano Soup

Rating: 5 stars
13 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 13
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This Instant Pot® creamy and flavorful chicken soup is simple to make and also keto friendly! Garnish with jalapenos and salsa.

By pattie

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Season chicken thighs liberally with salt and black pepper.

    Advertisement

  • Combine water, tomatoes, poblano pepper, and onion in a multi-functional pressure cooker (such as Instant Pot®). Add chicken. Close and lock the lid. Choose Meat setting and set the timer for 17 minutes. Allow 10 to 15 minutes for pressure to build.

  • Release pressure using the natural-release method according to manufacturer's instructions for 5 minutes. Release remaining pressure carefully using the quick-release method according to manufacturer's instructions, about 5 minutes. Unlock and remove the lid.

  • Remove chicken from the pot and shred. Add cream cheese to the soup in the pot and stir until mixed well. Return shredded chicken to the pot and mix well.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
397 calories; protein 23g; carbohydrates 6.5g; fat 31.2g; cholesterol 126.4mg; sodium 546.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (9)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

pattie
Rating: 5 stars
03/25/2019
My daughter-in-law made this and added frozen shrimp. She said it was delicious! Read More
Helpful
(3)
13 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 13
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
balamb3
Rating: 5 stars
03/05/2019
I made this for dinner last night. Amazing! I changed It up a little. I used about four cups of chicken broth instead of the 10 oz the recipe suggested. I added about 1/4 teaspoon of taco seasoning. We put shedded Mexican cheese and avocado over ours. Cannot wait to have it again. Read More
Helpful
(3)
pattie
Rating: 5 stars
03/25/2019
My daughter-in-law made this and added frozen shrimp. She said it was delicious! Read More
Helpful
(3)
Angelite
Rating: 5 stars
03/11/2019
Rich and creamy. I don t have an insta pot cooked on stovetop. Came out perfect. I used chicken breast instead of thighs. Green onions and himalayan salt. Will make again!! Read More
Helpful
(2)
Advertisement
Larry Eggemeyer
Rating: 5 stars
02/28/2019
Fabulous. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Mary G
Rating: 5 stars
11/16/2020
This was delicious, but I changed a few things up. I browned the chicken and then cooked the onions in the juices from the chicken. I cooked the pablano whole and then chopped it in the food processor with half of the cream cheese. I will use 2 pablanos next time. I also added cumin and Mexican oregano. Awesome recipe!! Read More
Jennifer Smith
Rating: 5 stars
06/05/2021
Great flavor and easy. I Added a little celery, garlic, and chicken stock. Delicious! Read More
Advertisement
Jeanie
Rating: 5 stars
03/09/2019
I followed the recipe exactly. I'm not a fan of really spicy foods and debated about using only half of the poblano but it was great. I removed the seeds and chopped it into pieces. I loved the soup but would give it 4.5 stars. It wasn't creamy enough for me. I reheated the leftover the next night in the IP on the Steam setting for 5 minutes which was longer than necessary maybe 3 minutes. Before reheating I mixed in about 1/2 cup of cooked rice and the soup was perfect! Read More
nancy30
Rating: 5 stars
12/21/2021
Thank you Pattie. This is really good. I added some additional vegetables (carrots, green beans) because I like veggies in my soup, but it doesn't really need them. It tastes like Mexican cheese dip and would be really good served with tortillas, but of course, not for a keto diet. I also didn't use 8 oz. of cream cheese but probably more like 4 or 5 oz. and it was very creamy and good. The tomatoes, peppers and cheese make a great combination. I'll make this again. Read More
Sue Geving
Rating: 5 stars
01/05/2022
I had turkey to use up so that instead of chicken. I replaced the water with 2 cups of half and half and omit poblano. Lots of changes so its maybe not fair to judge but very simple to make. Read More
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/16/2022