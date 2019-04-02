Garlic Bread Fantastique

I made this on the day before I went grocery shopping and I have a habit of as-you-go cooking, so I tweaked this recipe a bit. I left out the sage, used four cloves of garlic instead of three (I also minced it instead of chopping), used Italian seasoning instead of Oregano, used a bit less salt, since I didn't have any Parmesan cheese on hand, I used this "Parmesan and Herb" seasoning I had instead since it was the closest thing I had, and I used regular white bread instead of a baguette. I also changed the amount of ingredients I used since I was only cooking for me and one other person. When all was said and done, I absolutely LOVED this bread. The only complaint I have is that there wasn't any left over after we were done eating. It's the best garlic bread that I've ever had and I honestly don't ever see myself ever buying pre-made, frozen garlic bread ever again.