Garlic Bread Fantastique
A zippy change to the usual garlic bread that will surely be your favorite ever!
A zippy change to the usual garlic bread that will surely be your favorite ever!
This will be my house garlic bread from now on! I made mostly as written (ommiting the salt), but it made a lot of the butter spread... I would recommend not using it all, as it made the bread a little greasy and soggy. Use just enough to cover the bread, and it turns out crispier. A great taste, and the recipe was requested!Read More
This bread was good, but I found the oregano a little over powering. Next time, I would cut it in half. The cheese on top is great and the mayonnaise gives it a little extra tang. I also left the salt out of mine.Read More
This will be my house garlic bread from now on! I made mostly as written (ommiting the salt), but it made a lot of the butter spread... I would recommend not using it all, as it made the bread a little greasy and soggy. Use just enough to cover the bread, and it turns out crispier. A great taste, and the recipe was requested!
Very very good. We eat garlic bread a lot (stale hotdog and hamburger buns work wonderfully in a pinch), and this was a great change. I used italian seasoning instead of sage and oregano, and I used Miracle Whip instead of standard mayo. Also, I used garlic powder instead of cloves of garlic.
This bread was good, but I found the oregano a little over powering. Next time, I would cut it in half. The cheese on top is great and the mayonnaise gives it a little extra tang. I also left the salt out of mine.
This was fantastic. It's my new favorite recipe for garlic bread. I think the reason everyone says its so salty is because of the butter - perhaps if unsalted butter were used, there would be more control over the amount of salt. I used regular (salted) butter and just a big pinch of salt, and it was fine. I added an extra dollop of mayo and a squeeze of lemon juice as well. Overall, I loved this and will be making it a lot. Thanks for a great new recipe!!
I like to take the butter mixture, and melt a couple tablespoons full. Then I toss it with some bread cubes, and bake at 425 for 15-20 minutes, stirring once or twice. Makes the best croutons, and they keep well in a zip loc bag for about a week.
I thought this was pretty good...I did reduce the amount of salt and oregano....but still really good.
This is the best garlic bread I ever made and I tried alot of other recipes. My whole family loved it. I used half the pepper and next time will use half the salt.
This was SOOO salty it wasn't even funny - a bit of a waste of time and effort. I cut the recipe in half, so I only added a 1/2 tsp of salt...I'm a salt lover and this was just too much. I gave it two stars because I think with the amount of salt reduced, this might be good. I will make again, but not add any salt. I think it's also worthwhile to mention that I added about 1 tsp of (bottled) lemon juice as well - to cut through the intensity of the garlic.
I made this to go along with our pasta dinner (Brian's Favorite Sauce), also found on this site. I absolutely loved it. I didn't have any french bread, so I used this on regular toast. I didn't add any sage but I don't think it matters much. I really think it's the combination of mayo, parmesan and oregano that give this such a good flavor. Hubby and son had plain garlic toast. I can't wait to try this on a french baguette. Thanks Sharon.
Awesome. Keep a close eye on it!
This is excellent. This made enough for 2 large french loaves. Putting it on only one made it too greasy
Been making this for years! I only make half the spread for a french bread. Half a cup is waaayyy too much for one loaf of bread.
This turned out delicious! I used minced garlic out of a jar, used margarine instead of butter, added chopped sundried tomatoes to the margarine mixture, omitted the sage, and made half the recipe, which was enough to cover one sliced french baguette. It was a big hit and everyone had seconds and thirds. Thanks for the recipe!!
By far the best garlic bread yet! My boyfreind loved it!
I made this on the day before I went grocery shopping and I have a habit of as-you-go cooking, so I tweaked this recipe a bit. I left out the sage, used four cloves of garlic instead of three (I also minced it instead of chopping), used Italian seasoning instead of Oregano, used a bit less salt, since I didn't have any Parmesan cheese on hand, I used this "Parmesan and Herb" seasoning I had instead since it was the closest thing I had, and I used regular white bread instead of a baguette. I also changed the amount of ingredients I used since I was only cooking for me and one other person. When all was said and done, I absolutely LOVED this bread. The only complaint I have is that there wasn't any left over after we were done eating. It's the best garlic bread that I've ever had and I honestly don't ever see myself ever buying pre-made, frozen garlic bread ever again.
Simple and different. I left out the sage (didn't have any) and added a bit of basil and parsley. It was a hit with my guests and paired great with both marinara and alfredo.
The mixture spread very well. The mayo gave it a great taste I will make again.
Everyone just loves, loves, loves this! I did add 3 heads of roasted garlic, and it just sends it over the top! AMAZING!
I was pretty skeptical at first, but this was pretty good. I'll definitely make again.
since it was just a dinner for two, I had to recalculate the ingredients ... took the base of the butter, garlic (minced) and mayo (hellmens).. used Italian seasoning instead of oregano/sage ... like the flavor of the mix better ... just personal preference. Tasted it, added some salt and pepper to my taste ... I also added some dried parsley ... buttered up some Italian sliced bread ... and BAM ... some of the best garlic bread I've had!!! Great idea with the mayo ... my mother worked in a dinner in the 50s, they used mayo alot in place of butter for grilled sandwhiches ... never put the two together! Thanks a Million!!!!!!!
Delicious recipe to use instead of buying premade garlic bread! I refrigerated the spread and used it a couple more times.
I was very skeptical about this recipe until I tried it out for myself, I used everything but the salt. My husband and I absolutely love it!!!
Very yummy. I prefer to bake the bread for about 10-12 minutes because I like it crunchy and then finish off by broiling it for a few minutes to crisp and brown the top.
i didnt add the salt and found it didnt need it. i used leftover hotdog buns and regular hellmans mayo. i like the kick the mayo gives it. i used fresh parm cheese too and that helped. four stars because as is i can see this would be way too salty.
This is great! The only thing I did different because it's all I had was to use a 4 cheese blend instead of straight parmesan. It was yummy, and I'm sure it would have been just as good with parm. Really easy to make and a nice change from regular garlic bread that's just made with butter and garlic.
I thought this was pretty good - But hubby thought it was okay. I skipped the salt, pepper, amd parmeasean (sp) becuase I did not have any. Instead I used shredded mozzerella cheese after it browned - I really liked it :)
Yummy! This garlic bread reminded me a lot of the garlic bread you eat at the Bubble Room on Captiva Island, FL. I've made it several times now. Thanks for the great recipe!
This recipe was great! I was looking for something a little bit different than my normal garlic bread when I stumbled on this recipe. The only thing I did different, was to leave the salt out (after reading other reviews). I used salted butter and it was plenty salty. You will not regret making this garlic bread!
Very very good.. I did take my eye off it for a minute which was my mistake but it still tastes great! I added a lil extra garlic but almost no salt and it tasted great
Excellent flavor! This will be my go to garlic bread spread, I had some left over so I put it in the fridge, it hardened like garlic herb butter, I will put into angel hair pasta for an easy weekday meal.
This was awesome! Wasn't quite sure about the mayo, but wanted a different recipe for garlic bread. Tried it and liked it!! A lot!!
This recipe was ok but I thought the mayo was a bit strange. I actually substituted miracle whip instead. Plus I didn't have sage so I just left that out. I actually liked the amount of oregano. If I'm in a pinch, I may make it again... For some reason this tastes much better the next day...
Awesome!! I did added more garlic to it and used basil instead of sage.
This. Was. AWESOME. I "trashed" it up a bit, using ingredients I could afford. I used cheap store brand white bread and margerine spread. I skipped the salt, as I thought it would be salty enough with the combination of parmesan cheese and margerine and bypassed the sage. I cut back a bit on the other spices, as I have three boys at home who aren't big on a lot of spices in their food. This made quite a bit of spread, so I saved the rest to use at a later date. Really good. The mayo adds a little tang and it really reminds me of restaraunt garlic bread. This is now my new go-to recipe for garlic bread. Thanks SO much to the person who posted it. EDITED 06/22/08: I will say that this not only a good bread for an egg sandwich, but it is also good in a pinch with a hungry husband for leftover speghetti sandwiches!
OH MY GOSH !!! This is amazing! Made as is no changes. We made this as an alternative to frozen garlic bread. Flavor is great. Everyone at the table loved it!
Very very good!!!
Delicious!!
I've made this twice and like it very much, but it was noticably better with one important change: I used 3 *bulbs* of garlic rather than 3 cloves, and roasted the bulbs for 30 minutes (drizzled with olive oil) before using them.
Fantastic! Or I guess I should say "fantastique!" We really loved this bread. It is so much like Pepperidge Farm cheese garlic bread (from the freezer section at the grocery store). The addition of the mayo and oregano is perfect. I used a reduced-fat margarine and skipped the salt and it was absolutely the best cheesy garlic bread I've made.
I use this with any kind of sliced bread I have on hand, and it works great. Scaled down to 3 (original recipe halved), with 5 slices of bread, I have just the right amount for my family of 2 adults and 2 small children. I also omit the sage and cut the oregano to half. My picky kids love it.
This was very good, and I think the spread could've covered 2 baguettes. I still have some of the mixture left over, which makes my family very happy.......because that means we'll have it again soon.
This is absolutely the best garlic bread ever! I buy a huge country oven French bread (Kroger). Prepare the baguette and cut it in half. I wrap the other half (top and bottom) in foil and freeze. That way I have 2, one for dinner and one for a future dinner. Before putting the garlic bread in the oven, I top it with mozzarella cheese. It is amazing! Every time I make it, people ask for the recipe.
So easy, but the bottom of the bread was too soft. I think next time I'll cook it at a lower temp and for longer before broiling.
Delicious!! We were grilling out, so I followed the recipe almost exactly (I used low-fat mayo and forgot to top with Parmesan) and then wrapped the loaf of bread in foil and threw it on the grill for about 10 minutes. Yum!
This really is FANTASTIC! I was skeptical with the mayo, but it's one of the best garlic breads I've ever made. I omitted the sage and parmesan (didn't have any) and used jarred minced garlic. A definite keeper!
This stuff was soo easy and good! I didn't have sage, so I used Thyme and it still tasted wonderful! I also used some fresh rolls because the store was out of french bread. I made the mixture the night before I actually used it so the flavors could really meld together. There were no leftovers!
Outstanding!!! Used fresh herbs, which made the flavor even better!
This is a fast delicious recipe for garlic bread, the difference is there is a slight tang which makes it so much better than regular garlic bread. Now I make this in place of my old garlic bread recipe.
Excellent recipe and easy. I omittted sage and cut salt in half. Also I sliced the bread, spread butter mixture on one side. I placed them on a cookie sheet butter side up and toasted in oven preheated to 375 to toast the bottoms slightly and then broiled until lighly browned on top. This helped not to have bread soggy as others had described.
This recipe is amazing! It is so quick and easy and tastes wonderful! I used minced garlic in a jar when i was out of the fresh and it worked great! My husband can't get enough of this fantastic bread.
This was perfect except for the 2 teaspoons of oragano. I just added one and it was absolutely fantastique!
The absolute best!
Wow! This was so good! Didn't have sage, but the flavour was still great. I also made it with margarine instead of butter. Yummmmy!
At the submitter's request, we have reduced the amount of salt in the recipe.
Too much salt - 1/2 tsp would do...other than that, great!
This garlic bread was great, though I felt the flavor of oregano was a bit too strong for my tastes so I would decrease that next time. I also didn't have fresh garlic so I used garlic powder and no sage.
DELICIOUS!!!!!!! Who knew mayo would be such a great addition - though you'd never know it was in there....my family wouldn't have eaten it if they'd known! (Didn't add salt.)
Very tasty. Add shredded cheese to make it extra cheesy and dip in marinara sauce!
TOO MUCH SALT! I love salt, and this was way too much for me. The underlying flavor was really good though. I will try not adding any salt next time.
I was hesitant to use mayo as it sounded kinda odd but it turned out to be very flavorful and received rave reviews from the family. No more prepackaged Texas Toast for us!
This was actually really delicious. The oregano was a little over-powering, so i would definitely down it to half.
Only some guess the sage, and no one realizes there's mayo. Just delicious - best garlic bread you'll ever make. Mixture keeps well in fridge too.
The best I have had, note: don't melt the butter too much!
I changed out the mayo for yogurt still yummy!!
What a great idea to add the mayo, it makes a difference. My family loved this and there were no left overs. I served it with Donna's Lasagna.
Good stuff.. like others said "less salt" instead of cutting the bread lenthwise, i cut them into half inch slice.
Wow!! I was kind of leery of the mayo, but don’t let it scare you away! This was so much better than I expected! I used a seeded Italian loaf, cut the oregano down to 1/4 tsp (not a big fan of oregano) and added some dried basil. I ended up eating 3 pieces with dinner. This recipe could be trouble for me…bread is a huge downfall of mine!
Didn't add mayo. Great w/ or w/o cheese.
Very good. I find, however, that toasting/grilling/broiling the bread first avoids the soggy problem. Stays crisp and delicious.
GREAT garlic bread ~ and it makes ALOT!! I used miracle whip instead of mayo for some extra zip and ommitted the sage since I didn't have any available. Went very well with our chicken dinner and would make this bread again. I think this also might make for a great appetizer!
This is the best garlic bread I've ever had. So delicious.
This is the first recipe I have ever reviewed here and that is because of how awesome this recipe is! The ingredients sound so weird but it is so yummy! The only thing I change is that I use roasted garlic instead of the raw garlic and I used Italian seasoning in place of the oregano and sage (basically because I was out of both when I made the recipe the first time!). It is the only garlic bread I ever make anymore. Thank for the amazing recipe!
This was fantastic! I left out the salt completely after reading other reviews. This will be the only garlic bread I ever make. Delicious!
My family of seven eat alot of croutons, so we decided to make our own with our dehydrator. This recipe, sourdough bread and about 12 hours later we had the best croutons we've ever eaten.
This garlic bread was really good. I used homemade sourdough instead of french bread. I think next time I may use a little less of the spices, but overall a very good bread that I will continue to use. Thanks for sharing!
This was very good. I think I prefer it without the sage. But overall it is excellent! I used regular French bread instead of Baguette.
This was so great! I used it on my own homemade garlic bread and it was fabulous! My boyfriend absolutely loved it too. Thanks!
This is super good however, I have made it twice and the first time I followed the directions exactly and found it way too salty. So, the second time I left out the salt all together and it was SO good. The butter has enough salt in it so you really dont need it. Thanks for the recipe! We will be using this for now on!!
I was so excited about this recipe, I thought the mayo was a great idea to add, but I wouldn't make this again, it was just so-so.
Yup, a little too much oregano, and, frankly, a little too much butter/mayo overall. I'm eating it on whole wheat baguette from the bakery where I work, and I can taste the butter practically dripping out of the bread whenever I take a bite. But darn is it good! :)
Tasted just like regular store bought garlic bread, plus the the cheese.
Very good - a real hit!
I made this garlic bread with pasta for dinner last night. I mixed the parmasan cheese into the butter mixture and spread that on and topped it with a mix of shredded cheese that had garlic and herbs in it. Very tasty! We both loved it!
I never would have thought to use mayonaise to make garlic bread, but what a difference it made. Overall, the bread is very yummy. The only thing that kept this from 5 stars is that it is a bit on the "greasy" side (thus making it a bit soggy) when prepared as listed in the recipe. I used a pastry brush and went over the bread less heavily, and that seemed to do the trick.
LOVE LOVE LOVE this recipe! I never use anything else when making garlic bread!
Fantastique is right! I had a large round loaf of Italian bread. I eyeballed the oregano so as not to overdo and also used parsley flakes. I served with Chili by George!! for Opening Game Day today and there is very little of either left. Very yummy!
Very flexible. Great, simple recipe.
Fantastic recipe. Best garlic bread I have ever made! I substituted basil instead of the sage. Will make again.
Really, really yummy. It is SO much better then the foil-wrapped stuff at the grocery store and it only takes a few minutes more to make. Perfect with Karen Marshall's Italian Sausage Soup.
Very yummy! I changed things though a little. First, I just wanted enough to cover a couple peices of home made french bread I made. So, I just eye balled my amounts. I ended up using almost equal amounts of butter and mayo. (Probably about 3tblsp each) For ease, I used Italian Seasoning. Worked great! So flavourful, and cooked up nice and crispy under the broiler. Will make again for sure!
We really enjoyed this. The only thing I would do different, is to use half the amount of oregano. It was a bit overpowering. It gave it a kick though,but will adjust to our taste. I will deffinately make this again and would serve it to guests.Was very tastey.Thanks Sharon!
This is so good, and so easy to make. I've made it at least ten times now and it always turns out delicious. Just be sure you don't put too much on your bread, unless you like it really buttery.
My FAVORITE garlic bread... love it, doesn't get any better!
I really like this recipe but I did cut down on s&p and used half the garlic and no sage,
LOVE THIS!! Don't skimp on the garlic. And please use real butter or you'll be disappointed.
Loved it! I wasn't sure b/c I hate Mayo so I only used 1 Tbs. It was better than Olive Garden!
A little too much oregano for me, but pretty good.
We are addicted to this stuff. My daughter uses it for the butter on her grilled cheese!
Oh yes! Fantastico! This is delicious however I prefer my garlic bread with more of a pizza base. So this is what I am going to try next.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections