Garlic Bread Fantastique

A zippy change to the usual garlic bread that will surely be your favorite ever!

By JSWHAN

19 more images

prep:
10 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
Directions

  • Preheat oven to broil.

  • In a medium bowl combine butter, mayonnaise, sage, garlic, oregano, salt and pepper. Spread mixture evenly on bread and sprinkle with Parmesan cheese.

  • Place bread under broil for 5 minutes, or until lightly toasted.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
399 calories; protein 9.9g; carbohydrates 43.9g; fat 20.9g; cholesterol 43.9mg; sodium 846.6mg. Full Nutrition
