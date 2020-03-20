Buffalo Chicken Fritters
All the flavors of Buffalo wings tucked inside individual fritters. Serve with ranch dressing, if desired.
When I made these the first batch was a little dried out because I made the patties too thick. I did the second batch at about 1/4 inch thickness and they turned out better!Read More
Omit the blue cheese and add some shredded hash browns to make this 5 star.Read More
Excellent
I made this exactly but used canned chicken. We liked it, but didnt love it like I thought we would. Next time I would use cooked chicked breast and a little less Blue cheese as it was a little strong.
these were realy great
