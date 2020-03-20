Buffalo Chicken Fritters

All the flavors of Buffalo wings tucked inside individual fritters. Serve with ranch dressing, if desired.

By Soup Loving Nicole

prep:
20 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings: 6
6
Yield:
6 fritters
  • Whisk egg in a large mixing bowl. Add chicken, bread crumbs, wing sauce, celery, blue cheese, and carrot. Mix well until evenly combined.

  • Form mixture into 6 patties and place on a baking sheet. Freeze until firm, about 30 minutes.

  • Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add fritters and cook, undisturbed, about 5 minutes. Carefully flip fritters and cook for 5 minutes more. Transfer patties to a paper towel-lined plate. Repeat with any remaining fritters.

Per Serving:
257 calories; protein 17.4g; carbohydrates 15.7g; fat 15.7g; cholesterol 74mg; sodium 589mg. Full Nutrition
