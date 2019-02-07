Chicken Fritters

These chicken fritters are delicious on their own but outstanding with a chicken dipping sauce. Finger food at its best!

By Yoly

prep:

15 mins
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Mix chicken, bread crumbs, onion, mozzarella cheese, egg, mayonnaise, salt, pepper, and garlic powder in a bowl until well combined. Shape mixture into 8 equal-sized patties.

  • Heat oil in a large skillet. Fry patties until lightly browned, about 5 minutes. Flip and fry for an additional 3 to 5 minutes. Transfer fritters to a paper towel-lined plate.

Cook's Notes:

I used chicken thighs because I think they are more flavorful but chicken breasts will work.

I use Walmart's brand of chicken dipping sauce which is very similar to the one from that famous chicken restaurant.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
190 calories; protein 9.1g; carbohydrates 6.7g; fat 14.1g; cholesterol 51mg; sodium 343.5mg. Full Nutrition
