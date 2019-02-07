Chicken Fritters

I used ground turkey. I also added aprox 3 more tbsp. Of Italian seasoning and 8 drops of lime juice. It tastes fantastic!!. And they were fluffy and moist. I will make this often. Thanks for the recipe
I used ground turkey. I also added aprox 3 more tbsp. Of Italian seasoning and 8 drops of lime juice. It tastes fantastic!!. And they were fluffy and moist. I will make this often. Thanks for the recipe
Easy to make & Delicious! I used minced onion because I didn't have an onion on hand. I used white sharp cheddar cheese in place of mozzarella. I think the next time I'm going to try to make them in my Ninja Foodi airfryer.
Advertisement
Review this recipe
Success!
Thanks for adding your feedback.
Your photo is being processed. If it doesn't appear after 10 minutes, try refreshing the page.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.