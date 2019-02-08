Rosemary Chicken Fritters

The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. Amount will vary depending on cooking time and temperature, ingredient density, and specific type of oil used.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
148 calories; protein 7.7g; carbohydrates 2.3g; fat 12g; cholesterol 39.9mg; sodium 243.4mg. Full Nutrition
My family enjoyed this recipe. I made 1/2 a recipe, which was a good amount for 4 people. I did not have fresh rosemary, so I used dried. I also used chicken breasts and regular flour. I used more flour than the recipe called for (1 cup of flour for 1/2 recipe) and it was about perfect. We dipped the fritters in ketchup, and I served them with a green salad, corn on the cob and fruit. Thank you for a great recipe!
Delicious. I did grind all of the ingredients up pretty finely and used coconut flour instead of almond flour. It could use a sauce or dip. I made a dip with mustard, mayonnaise, and dill. I also tried it with catsup. Both were tasty
