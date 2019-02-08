Rosemary Chicken Fritters

Sliders, patties... whatever you call these rosemary-scented chicken fritters won't matter once you see how easy they are to make and eat.

By Bibi

prep:

25 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
12
12
Yield:
12 fritters
Ingredients

12
Directions

  • Place 1/3 of the chicken pieces into the bowl of a food processor and pulse several times until broken down into small pieces; do not overprocess. Transfer chicken to a mixing bowl. Repeat 2 more times with remaining chicken.

  • Place celery, onion, carrots, garlic, and rosemary into the food processor and pulse several times until vegetables are 1/4 inch in size. Add to the mixing bowl with the chicken.

  • Add egg, almond flour, mayonnaise, salt, and pepper to the bowl with the chicken mixture. Stir until evenly combined.

  • Pour 1/4 inch of avocado oil into a 12-inch nonstick skillet over medium-low heat. Heat until shimmering. Use a 1/4-cup measure to drop 6 portions of chicken mixture into the oil. Lightly press each mound into a 3-inch fritter. Cook until chicken is no longer pink and tops are browned, 2 to 3 minutes on each side.

  • Transfer cooked patties to a plate lined with paper towels. Repeat with the remaining mixture. Serve warm.

Editor's Note:

We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. Amount will vary depending on cooking time and temperature, ingredient density, and specific type of oil used.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
148 calories; protein 7.7g; carbohydrates 2.3g; fat 12g; cholesterol 39.9mg; sodium 243.4mg. Full Nutrition
