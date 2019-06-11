Bacon-Wrapped Pickles

You can pretty much wrap anything in bacon, including pickles! These are perfect for game day or any time of year. Thick-cut bacon doesn't work as well for these, so use the thinner slices. Serve with ranch or blue cheese dressing. These are also tasty dipped in Buffalo sauce.

France C

prep:

10 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
8
8
8 pickles
8 pickles
Ingredients

8
Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

  • Pat pickles dry with a paper towel. Cut cream cheese into 8 strips. Place 1 strip onto each pickle, and wrap with a strip of bacon, securing ends with toothpicks if necessary. Place pickles on the baking sheet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until bacon is browned, 12 to 15 minutes. Let cool slightly, then serve with ranch dressing.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
117 calories; protein 4.2g; carbohydrates 1.9g; fat 10.2g; cholesterol 19.9mg; sodium 688.1mg. Full Nutrition
