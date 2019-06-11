Bacon-Wrapped Pickles

You can pretty much wrap anything in bacon, including pickles! These are perfect for game day or any time of year. Thick-cut bacon doesn't work as well for these, so use the thinner slices. Serve with ranch or blue cheese dressing. These are also tasty dipped in Buffalo sauce.
I only had vegetable cream cheese spread and added a little cayenne pepper to the tops. These were AMAZING!! Really glad I cooked the bacon for a few minutes first! Definitely will be making these again.
These were delicious but I found the cream cheese to be a pain. This is what I ended up doing and it was easier for me: I spread the cream cheese on each bacon slice, then wrapped it around the dill pickle spear. Turned out great!
These taste amazing. The flavors compliment each other perfectly. The only discrepancy I had was the amount of time cooking. Recipe called for 12-15 minutes, but it took me closer to 30 for the bacon to brown. Worth the wait!
These are surprisingly fantastic! But some discrepancies with the recipe: 2oz is almost nothing! Made using Famous Dave’s spears, which a jar contained 10. As such, used 4oz cream cheese, and 10 slices of bacon. Also, as others have said, cook time was 30 minutes - even using thin bacon. We loved the salty, sweet and savory combo! Ranch dipping sauce was perfect complement! Would absolutely make again. A fun New Year's recipe! Thanks FranceC!
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.