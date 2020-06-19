Instant Pot Galbi (Korean-Style Short Ribs)

This version of delicious Korean beef short ribs dish for your Instant Pot or other multi-cooker pressure cooker will have the ribs falling off the bone! Soaking the ribs first is the traditional method. I recommend soaking for at least an hour, though traditionally, you would soak them for longer, changing the water after the first hour. If you don't have an Asian pear, an apple will do as a substitute. Serve over white rice.

Recipe by fabeveryday

Ingredients

Directions

  • Soak ribs in a large bowl of water for 1 hour.

  • Meanwhile, combine Asian pear, onion, garlic, and ginger in a blender or food processor; purée until smooth. Transfer mixture to a mixing bowl. Mix in 3/4 cup soy sauce, rice wine, water, brown sugar, 1 tablespoon sesame oil, and pepper to create a sauce. Set aside.

  • Drain ribs and dry them well. Trim off excess fat. Place ribs in a multi-functional pressure cooker (such as Instant Pot), then add carrots and radishes. Pour Asian pear sauce on top. Close and lock the lid. Select Meat function according to manufacturer's instructions; set the timer for 35 minutes. Allow 10 to 15 minutes for pressure to build.

  • Release pressure using the natural-release method according to manufacturer's instructions, 10 to 40 minutes. Unlock and remove the lid. Transfer meat and vegetables to a plate and set aside.

  • Select the Sauté function on your Instant Pot. Stir in white sugar, remaining 1/4 cup soy sauce, and remaining 1 tablespoon sesame oil. Cook, stirring occasionally, until sugar has melted and sauce has thickened, about 10 minutes. Return ribs and vegetables to the pot; stir to coat with sauce.

  • Garnish ribs and vegetables with green onions and sesame seeds.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
657 calories; protein 25.2g; carbohydrates 30.6g; fat 47.1g; cholesterol 93.2mg; sodium 1588.5mg. Full Nutrition
