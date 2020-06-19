Instant Pot Galbi (Korean-Style Short Ribs)

This version of delicious Korean beef short ribs dish for your Instant Pot or other multi-cooker pressure cooker will have the ribs falling off the bone! Soaking the ribs first is the traditional method. I recommend soaking for at least an hour, though traditionally, you would soak them for longer, changing the water after the first hour. If you don't have an Asian pear, an apple will do as a substitute. Serve over white rice.
I made this just as the recipe was laid out. We loved it! The sauce was very aromatic and tasty. The instant pot made the cooking fast. The veggie prep was a little time consuming, but thats because were so used to getting a bag of frozen and throwing them in the pot. The flavor made the radish peeling all worth it. Served with mashed potatoes and a nice green salad. My wife still works so I do a bit of the cooking, happy wife, happy life with this dish.
I made this just as the recipe was laid out. We loved it! The sauce was very aromatic and tasty. The instant pot made the cooking fast. The veggie prep was a little time consuming, but thats because were so used to getting a bag of frozen and throwing them in the pot. The flavor made the radish peeling all worth it. Served with mashed potatoes and a nice green salad. My wife still works so I do a bit of the cooking, happy wife, happy life with this dish.
Everyone enjoyed this dish. If I make it again I’d reduce the sugar and add more carrots and possibly mushrooms at the end. I didn’t peel the radishes and served the dish with rice. My instant pot took about 15 minutes to heat so it definitely took longer than 35 minutes to cook. My husband used the leftovers to make a vegetable soup adding more carrots plus broccoli mushrooms and left over rice. Delicious.
We really loved the flavors of the meat and gravy. I would maybe add a few minutes of cooking time, since some of the meat was more tender than others. Also, I would add more carrots and radishes to the mixture. They shrink up in the Instant Pot and it could have used more. We'll definitely be making it again!
Carolyn
Rating: 4 stars
02/24/2020
I did reduce the sugar a little, but otherwise made as instructed. It was great! I’ll definitely make it again!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
11/17/2019
We really loved the flavors of the meat and gravy. I would maybe add a few minutes of cooking time, since some of the meat was more tender than others. Also, I would add more carrots and radishes to the mixture. They shrink up in the Instant Pot and it could have used more. We'll definitely be making it again!
Sauce was great, although a bit sweet. I made the mistake of buying the traditional thin cut Korean ribs (about a quarter inch slice) and the cook time was way too long, resulting in the meat almost disintegrating. I'll definitely try the recipe again with a thicker cut of meat or less cooking time. I found another recipe on line that recommended a 1 minute cook, 5 minute natural release for the thin cut ribs. I almost didn't add the radishes, but they turned out very tasty and not at all bitter after being cooked.
Advertisement
Review this recipe
Success!
Thanks for adding your feedback.
Your photo is being processed. If it doesn't appear after 10 minutes, try refreshing the page.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.