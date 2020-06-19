Raspberry Curd

This delicious raspberry curd is quick and easy to make. Adjust the sweetness to your taste. Add more sugar if you like it sweet or less for a tarter taste. This curd is a great topping for cheesecakes or as a filling in cakes.

Recipe by Yoly

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Melt butter in a saucepan over medium-low heat.

  • Add raspberries, egg yolks, sugar, lemon juice, zest, and salt. Cook, stirring constantly, until curd coats the back of a spoon and is slightly thickened, 8 to 10 minutes.

  • Strain curd through a fine mesh sieve, mashing the raspberries with the back of a spoon.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
140 calories; protein 1.6g; carbohydrates 16.1g; fat 8.1g; cholesterol 117.7mg; sodium 69.1mg. Full Nutrition
