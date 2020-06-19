Raspberry Curd
This delicious raspberry curd is quick and easy to make. Adjust the sweetness to your taste. Add more sugar if you like it sweet or less for a tarter taste. This curd is a great topping for cheesecakes or as a filling in cakes.
This recipe worked great for me! Deliciously rich creamy curd that I would have been happy to just eat warm with a spoon! Looking at other reviews and from my experience, don't take 8-10 minutes cook timetoo literally. There are a lot of factors like the temperature of your eggs and berries, your stove, etc. My best tip for all curds is to whisk until they feel noticeably more difficult to whisk, usually around 160F with an instant read thermometer. (also, at the start I gave it a good blitz with my stick blender to ensure I was getting all the juices and make it easier to whisk as with a citrus curd!)Read More
It didn’t thicken quite as I had hopedRead More
Very easy to make, I double the sugar to make it sweeter because my raspberries were extra tart .
I used the sauce in a cheesecake. I used 5 egg yolks and 1 1/4 cups of sugar. My first time working with raspberries. I love this recipe so much that it will be raspberry cheesecake for everyone!!!
too much egg.
