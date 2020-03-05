Fluffy No-Bake Cherry Cheesecake Bars

This quick and easy no-bake recipe makes a delicious treat that receives rave reviews! It uses easy-to-find ingredients like Jell-O® pudding, Nilla® Wafers, and Cool Whip®, making this cheesecake lovers' dream dessert a breeze to make.

By Louann Rinken

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
additional:
8 hrs
total:
8 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
20
Yield:
1 9x13-inch baking pan
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

20
Original recipe yields 20 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine crushed wafers, brown sugar, and butter in a food processor; pulse until mixture comes together. Press into the bottom of a 9x13-inch baking pan to make the crust.

    Advertisement

  • Beat cheesecake pudding mix gradually into the whipped topping until smooth. Spread evenly over the crust.

  • Spread cherry pie filling over the whipped topping layer. Cover and refrigerate until flavors combine, 8 hours to overnight. Cut into bars.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
331 calories; protein 1.9g; carbohydrates 49.3g; fat 14.3g; cholesterol 8.1mg; sodium 181.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/17/2022