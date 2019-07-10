Lemon-Ginger Water

This lightly sweetened detox water not only quenches your thirst, it's also loaded with ginger's many health benefits. Adjust the honey and ginger to your tastes. I like to sip this throughout the day, especially during cold and flu season. I sometimes like to add turmeric or a couple pinches of cayenne pepper to the mix.

Recipe by France C

Credit: France C

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine lemon juice, filtered water, ginger, and honey in a blender; blend for 20 to 30 seconds.

  • Strain the mixture evenly into 4 quart-sized mason jars or a 1-gallon pitcher. Top off with remaining water and stir. Place lids on jar or cover pitcher and store in the refrigerator.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
8 calories; carbohydrates 2.3g; sodium 7.1mg. Full Nutrition
