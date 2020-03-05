Quick Instant Pot® Baked Beans

Rating: 3.75 stars
4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

I converted my mum's amazing baked bean recipe for the Instant Pot®. I normally have to wait for over 40 minutes as it cooks in the oven, but I love it so much I converted the recipe to cook in the Instant Pot!

By thedailygourmet

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Turn on a multi-functional pressure cooker (such as Instant Pot®) and select Saute function. Add bacon and cook until browned and crispy but not burned, about 6 minutes. Transfer bacon to a baking sheet lined with paper towels. Allow grease to drain.

    Advertisement

  • Pour off some liquid from the beans, clearing at least 1 inch from the top of the can, but leaving some liquid. Add beans and remaining liquid, ketchup, brown sugar, and mustard to the Instant Pot®. Mix in bacon. Close and lock the lid. Select high pressure according to manufacturer's instructions; set timer for 3 minutes. Allow 10 to 15 minutes for pressure to build.

  • Release pressure carefully using the quick-release method according to manufacturer's instructions, about 5 minutes. Unlock and remove the lid.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
270 calories; protein 11.6g; carbohydrates 48.2g; fat 5.8g; cholesterol 13.4mg; sodium 987.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (4)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

keia27
Rating: 5 stars
06/01/2020
I read the reviews, and changed a few amounts and times so baked beans wouldn't burn. added about 1/4 cup water to pork and beans can to get residue and added to the beans, then set timer to only 1 min. Did a natural pressure release for 10 mins. It needed just a little more cooking time to thicken up, so hit saute' button and stirred until it was to my thickness. let cool and baked beans were perfect. Read More

Most helpful critical review

Kelli
Rating: 1 stars
05/19/2019
Followed the directions to the letter, and each time it burns. Read More
4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
keia27
Rating: 5 stars
06/01/2020
I read the reviews, and changed a few amounts and times so baked beans wouldn't burn. added about 1/4 cup water to pork and beans can to get residue and added to the beans, then set timer to only 1 min. Did a natural pressure release for 10 mins. It needed just a little more cooking time to thicken up, so hit saute' button and stirred until it was to my thickness. let cool and baked beans were perfect. Read More
Kelli
Rating: 1 stars
05/19/2019
Followed the directions to the letter, and each time it burns. Read More
Teresa
Rating: 5 stars
06/14/2019
I always make my baked beans from SCRATCH and my family loves them. I made this recipe and they were in my opinion way better than the ones that take me an hour make. I will be trying these on my family this weekend. Read More
Advertisement
PRINCESSPANSY
Rating: 4 stars
05/28/2019
Wasn't able to get to full pressure because Burn warning came on. Will try again and put 1 cup of water in the instant pot bowl and then put ingredients in a separate bowl on the steam rack. Read More
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/15/2022