Salmon Foil-Pack Dinner

You can make this easy salmon foil packet with potatoes ahead of time or as a last-minute dinner. Feel free to switch up the seasoning or vegetables to your liking. Perfect for the oven or the outdoor grill.

Recipe by bdweld

Nutrition Info
Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • Set out 2 large squares of foil, nonstick side up, one on top of the other. Layer sweet potato, zucchini, and squash in the middle of the top sheet, seasoning each layer with mesquite seasoning. Place salmon fillet on top. Fold foil over to seal the packet tightly.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until vegetables are tender and fish flakes easily with a fork, 20 to 25 minutes. Serve with lemon wedges.

Cook's Note:

You can also cook the salmon foil pack on an outdoor grill.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
377 calories; protein 35.6g; carbohydrates 40.4g; fat 9.1g; cholesterol 62.7mg; sodium 1522mg. Full Nutrition
