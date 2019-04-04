Easy Ginger Water

Rating: 5 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This is a super-easy and slightly sweetened ginger-infused water that can be served hot or iced.

By Diana71

prep:
5 mins
cook:
5 mins
additional:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine chopped candied ginger slices and hot water in a bowl.

  • Allow to steep for at least 20 minutes; the longer it steeps, the more pronounced the ginger flavor will be. Stir water and drain to remove candied ginger slices, reserving water into another container. Serve water heated like tea or drink cold.

Per Serving:
28 calories; carbohydrates 7.2g; sodium 7.5mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (2)

Buckwheat Queen
Rating: 5 stars
09/20/2019
This is such a clever and delicious recipe. This hits the spot after dinner or a big lunch. Five slices of candied ginger weighed 43 grams. Don’t throw away the ginger pieces after you’ve strained them. Add them to your smoothies or cookies or cakes. Read More
