Light and creamy ermine frosting to compliment any cake. I use this instead of a cream cheese frosting on red velvet cake or cupcakes. The almond flavoring really compliments red velvet and offers an alternative if you're not fond of cream cheese frosting. It makes enough to frost 18+ cupcakes or a 3-layer cake.
I may grown to love this. It's definitely a looker. I used directions from a different recipe for Ermine Frosting ... https://www.cdkitchen.com/recipes/recs/33/Mock_Whip_Cream_Frosting3320.shtml ... which stated to whip the butter & shortening with the sugar, add cooled mixture & whip again. The same recipe said only vanilla. 'Much better with the addition of almond. Thank you. (Bibi, how crazy is it that I can review; but not say "hello" on ATC?! Heart-warming.)
I this icing for most of my cakes, with the exception of using all shortening instead of butter and shortening. Needs mixed for a long time to dissolve the sugar. I use double batches for layer cakes. Mostly because my family eats it with a spoon will im trying to finish the cake. Have tried substituting powdered sugar to reduce the mixing time but it's not the same taste.
