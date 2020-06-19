Ermine Frosting

Light and creamy ermine frosting to compliment any cake. I use this instead of a cream cheese frosting on red velvet cake or cupcakes. The almond flavoring really compliments red velvet and offers an alternative if you're not fond of cream cheese frosting. It makes enough to frost 18+ cupcakes or a 3-layer cake.

Recipe by Colleen Renzullo

Ingredients

Directions

  • Cook milk and flour in a saucepan until thick and bubbling, 5 to 10 minutes. Pour into a bowl; place a piece of plastic wrap directly on the surface to prevent a skin from forming. Let cool completely, about 30 minutes.

  • Transfer cooled milk mixture into a large bowl. Add sugar, butter, shortening, vanilla extract, and almond extract. Whip frosting until creamy, 5 to 10 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
59 calories; protein 0.3g; carbohydrates 5.2g; fat 4.2g; cholesterol 5.5mg; sodium 2.4mg. Full Nutrition
